To the Editor,
After reading the latest on the CKY landfill and how a single individual can rescind the county’s solid waste plan, I was wondering if our esteemed elected officials, who are so quick to write about their accomplishments and pose for publicity photos in this paper, could provide some insight into where the 40 semi-loads of trash from Lexington and the surrounding areas are going since the landfill has reached capacity several months ago?
Based on the odor in the northern part of the county it is piling up.
Perhaps State Sen. Thayer or Reps. Pratt, Maddox and Hart, or even Andy Barr, Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul can tell the people of Scott County, who overwhelmingly elected them, what they are each doing to address the situation?
Where are the state and federal environmental agencies?
If these elected officials can not address the single largest issue affecting Scott County and get behind the city and county leaders fighting this battle then why are they in office?
Or are the voters in Lexington and the remainder of the districts they represent more important than us?
Should we just erect signs along Interstate 75 saying “Welcome to Scott County the landfill for Central Kentucky?”
Do we place signs along both U.S. 25 and KY 32 that say “Slow down because the trash trucks have ruined this highway?”
I’ll remember how this issue is resolved the next time I vote. The question is will the rest of Scott County?
In the meantime, everyone watch as our esteemed elected officials point the finger somewhere else and argue it’s not their job or in their power to do anything.
Kevin Bitzer
Sadieville
