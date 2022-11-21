To the Editor,
Just read the Friday, November 18, edition of the News-Graphic. Headline is 58 percent rate hike over two years proposed.
I cannot fathom who would propose such an outlandish increase on a basic utility need to customers. I am not going to state what I thought upon first seeing this, but it started with “What the ……?” I’m not sure where the GMWSS Board thinks local residents are going to come up with such money for their water/sewage bill. When people are struggling to get by with higher groceries, higher gasoline costs, higher winter heating bills and higher etc., now a 39 percent increase Jan. 1, 2023 and then a 19 percent increase Jan. 1, 2024 for the 58 percent total increase in water/sewage rates.
Upon further reading the article, we are educated as to why those egregious rates are being proposed. Because of math errors that go back to 2019 and whatever bungled activities have occurred at the new Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) One, the city residents are expected to pay. “We” are supposedly on the hook for these errors? Why is the mayor and city departments not being held responsible for these errors and overruns?
This is not the first time “pricing” errors have occurred in regards to the City of Georgetown. Each time, it becomes an increased cost “pass on” to the taxpayers. It is time for this to stop. Period. Again, I question how in the world the people who utilize GMWSS can afford such rampant increases in rates. The working poor are still trying to recover from the “COVID Crisis.” The working poor are tired of government errors that cost the taxpayer.
If cities including Georgetown, would quit the ridiculous bidding wars to attract industry that costs taxpayers maybe our funds would be better spent. It costs massive amounts of money for new roads and infrastructure, police, fire and safety services necessary to support and protect the communities involved. Georgetown has experienced the issues of this because of poor pay for our police and firefighters and safety personnel. These are essential as are our utilities. Somewhere there has to be a plan that manages growth, that manages tax abatements and grants. Corporations should expect to pay their fair share wherever they locate. Being a responsible corporate citizen means being part of the planning that goes on. Also, educational facilities, staff and teachers must be given a seat at the table. All of these items affect what the taxpayer supports.
I request all GMWSS customers, make your voice heard about this to our city council, mayor, and attend the meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the GMWSS Building — 1000 W. Main Street, Georgetown.
Finally, thank you to the News-Graphic for reporting on this. Print newspapers still matter! They report what is overlooked in mainstream tech and news. Let Mike Scogin and staff know your appreciation for their reporting, whether good or bad about our city, and subscribe. This is the “mild” version of this letter. To say I’m upset is an understatement.
Let’s try to level the playing field between taxpayers and local politicians/government. Hold them accountable.
Timothy Miller
Scott County
