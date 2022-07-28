America is more polarized than at any time in our history, with the exception of the Civil War era. Think about that for a moment! Our politics have divided families, with parents and children no longer speaking. Family gatherings are filled with nervous tension. Lifelong friendships have collapsed. Marriages have even ended due to this polarization. And, at work, people are afraid to mention politics for fear of being fired, or offending a coworker. A study for Colgate found that consumers even base their toothpaste purchases based on politics! Where will it all end?

In the midst of  this cavernous political divide, what is the one item that Democrats, Republicans and Independents agree upon? The need for congressional term limits.

