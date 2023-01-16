To the Editor,

In 2016 I moved from Georgetown however my parents, my children and grandchildren, my brother and his family all live here. When it comes to the people I love and cherish, Georgetown and Scott County will always be my home. And, while I obviously could not vote for mayor, I did watch the race very closely and was elated to see that Mr. Jenkins won. 

