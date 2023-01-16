In 2016 I moved from Georgetown however my parents, my children and grandchildren, my brother and his family all live here. When it comes to the people I love and cherish, Georgetown and Scott County will always be my home. And, while I obviously could not vote for mayor, I did watch the race very closely and was elated to see that Mr. Jenkins won.
Growing up, I can count on one hand the number of teachers who had an impact on my life. I am proud to say that Mr. Jenkins is on that list. Similarly, in my professional career, after 36 years of law enforcement and fire fighting service, Chief Mike Bosse is on my professional list. So, when I heard that Mayor Jenkins had relived Chief of his duties, I became immediately concerned, so much so that I attended the City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. What I heard that night was confusion, sadness, anger, and in some cases flat out disrespect directed towards Mayor Jenkins.
I think everyone knows that Kentucky law authorizes every Mayor in the Commonwealth to replace any department head, at any time, for any reason. For me, that’s not the issue. For me, I am trying to wrap my brain around why a man who I’ve respected since the 7th grade so cavalierly dismissed a man who represents the very best of law enforcement. Given everything Chief has done for the citizens of Georgetown, he deserved better than a letter of dismissal read over the phone by HR. It was short-sighted and disrespectful, in my opinion. Either way, the decision has been made. And while I have no idea what Chief is thinking, if he still has a fire in the gut for law enforcement excellence my bet is that he will, yet again, positively impact another police organization someplace else. It’s who he is, it’s what he does.
What remains for me is the concern I carried into the council meeting on Monday night. Who will be the next Chief of Police? The mayor just dismissed one of the best so if he doesn’t choose someone of similar qualities, capabilities, and connections then that person will be compared in ad infinitum to Chief Bosse.
So, it is my sincere prayer that the Mr. Jenkins truly thrives as mayor. Everything that I hold dear is riding on his success.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.