Nothing like a brutal winter storm — or three — to remind us how much we depend upon each other.
Over the past few days almost a foot of snow and ice has fallen on parts of Scott County, making travel hazardous, if not outright dangerous. If not for the efforts of snow plows by the city, county, state and even private, most of us would be stranded at home — even more so than what has been required by COVID-19 restrictions.
So, to all those who plowed or pushed snow to make pathways to our homes, places of business or elsewhere — thank you.
The snow and ice has placed a burden on many power lines, and while we haven’t had the massive power outages other communities have experienced, various areas in Scott County have endured periods without power or heat.
To keep that power going, employees of various utility companies have worked through some brutal conditions. As this is written, the third — and hopefully final — winter wave in about a week has not struck but with its projection of four inches of snow it is likely some power lines will give out or tree limbs have snapped under the additional weight, taking those lines with them to the ground.
So, for all those utility workers who have braved the cold, cold weather to keep our power on — thank you.
While we are talking about utilities, this is a good time to explain what is happening in Texas. Texas has always liked going its own way, so sometime in the 1930s much of Texas decided to maintain its own power grid and avoid federal regulations. Not only did this keep Texas free of federal regulations, but it also prevented the state from importing more electricity during periods of high demand.
As temperatures dropped, Texas residents turned up their heat and the demand on the electric grid could not keep up, leaving some 3.5 million people without power or heat during the most devastating winter storm many of these places have experienced in decades, if ever. Meanwhile ice shut down gas-fired places and wind turbines froze and the demand for natural gas exceeded the supply.
Some have used this event as an example why we should move away from fossil fuels, but that is misleading. According to Dan Woodfin, director of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the frozen turbines supply less than 10 percent of the state’s power. The problem is that ERCOT did not prepare for this type of weather event and did not have a backup plan.
If anything, this weather event has shown we must take a critical look at our infrastructure.
But for us in Kentucky, we should be grateful we do not have the same issues.
This weather is harsh, so if you know of elderly or homebound neighbors or friends, check on them regularly. If you shovel snow, be cautious, especially if you do not exercise regularly. It is not uncommon for heart attacks to occur when shoveling heavy snow and ice as the blood constricts during cold weather, and arm exercise is more taxing than using your legs.
The good news is spring is just a couple weeks away.
That’s another reason to say, ’thank you.”
