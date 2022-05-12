To the Editor,
I am writing this letter to let people know I have withdrawn from the upcoming election on May 17, for Coroner as a Republican Candidate.
The information I received three weeks ago from a confidential source told me this malicious attack on my campaign was coming; however I didn’t have any details of what was going to happen, only that it would be made public when I couldn’t correct it in time to remain in this election. Obviously someone knew of the error of my affiliation on my voter registration card filed at the local courthouse and waited to use this against my campaign to eliminate me as a viable candidate for the position of Coroner. Fairly stated, I carry a burden of responsibility for not ensuring when I changed my address, my voter registration card wasn’t updated at the same time.
Today I received another call from the source who tells me the person who is behind this malicious attack on my campaign is ready to bring out I actually voted in the 2018 primary which is different from what was quoted in the original newspaper article. I AM NOT A POLITICIAN nor have I tried to be. What I have tried to do is be honest with the voters by vowing to bring integrity and compassion back to the office of Coroner.
I have spent several thousand dollars running this campaign and what has occurred on my part is an honest mistake. The actions of others do not seem as innocent. I have ensured my voter registration is now with the Republican Party. I hope you’re not fooled by the actions of others regarding my intent or integrity. I truly thank each of you for your support over the past few months.
Lana Pennington
Scott County
