The AMEN House, whose mission is to ensure no one in Scott County goes hungry has been doing well in recent years. One reason for the success is its customer base — those experiencing poverty, homelessness, and food insecurity — is strong in number. This isn’t just a Scott County trend, it’s a growing problem nationwide.
Money was recently dispersed to AMEN via the state, county, and city. $1.3 million was used to buy the 3.9 acre MLS Powersports property near the corner of Paris Pike and East Washington Street. MLS is moving to the Business Park vicinity in the coming months but in the meantime will operate as a tenant of AMEN. Ideally, AMEN would wait for MLS to vacate before moving in. However, there’s a timeline associated with the grant money and construction needs to start sooner.
In order to not step on MLS’s toes, there was a convoluted plan to begin constructing a building at the back of the lot where MLS currently has its test drive track, and to access this AMEN business property via a new long narrow driveway to residential Bourbon Street. The Planning and Zoning staff recommended against this access option, and several neighbors spoke up with concerns of impact to neighborhood character, traffic safety, and not making generally good sense. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved development to proceed, but denied the undesirable access option.
Now, AMEN and MLS will have to work together to get a 15-foot construction corridor agreed on from the wide entrance at Paris Pike, around one side or another of the front lot to the back. There’s good reason to believe these two friendly organizations will be able to successfully get that done.
In the coming years as AMEN grows into its new property there will be other decisions. One thought is with the new acreage, a garden ought to be part of the final site design. Creating food from the soil would fit well with AMEN’s mission. “You can give a person a BLT and that will feed them for a meal. You can show a person how to grow a tomato plant, and they can feed themselves many meals,” is a good ancient proverb to keep in mind. There are many other ideas for us all to collaborate with AMEN about, but those will have to wait for other letters with more word count.
