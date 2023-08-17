To the Editor,

The AMEN House, whose mission is to ensure no one in Scott County goes hungry has been doing well in recent years. One reason for the success is its customer base — those experiencing poverty, homelessness, and food insecurity — is strong in number. This isn’t just a Scott County trend, it’s a growing problem nationwide.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.