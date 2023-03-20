The water issue has been frustrating in that increasing user rates has been the only option considered for covering GMWSS’s financial shortfall. Other options are available and would be more advisable as infrastructure management models, so why weren’t they explored?
One reason seems to be GMWSS presented materially false information to elected officials and people of the town. These misrepresentations have had the effect of wrongly convincing people other options are, ‘illegal.’
To document statements, we can look at the November 18th city council meeting here.
At 2:11:05 Willow Hambrick states she wishes, “to God” city funds could be directed towards the issue, but it’s her understanding it’s not legal to do that. She asks GMWSS general manager Chase Azevedo to verify her understanding is correct. He verifies it is.
At 2:21:06 GMWSS contracted financial consultant, Brown Thornton references Willow’s understanding and verifies it’s correct.
At 3:25:46 GMWSS board member Lewis Wolfe further reinforces that while the city possesses a “plethora” of financial mechanisms, none of them are available to be used for this issue. Only user rates.
This false information was clearly embedded into people’s minds as of that day in November. Did the misunderstanding ever get corrected so the town could finally take a fresh look and consider better paths forward?
The answer sadly is no.
One council member, when asked following the rate increase vote why other options weren’t looked at, said it was because council members were told other options were “illegal.”
Why were they told this? Reasons can only be speculated. City attorney/acting city manager Devon Golden clearly stated on a March 14th phone call there’s nothing illegal about city funds being directed towards GMWSS. She also readily acknowledged it appeared there was a misunderstanding among council members. She stated she would correct the misunderstanding. When asked if she recalled the statements from the November meeting, she said she didn’t. She did attend the meeting however, as she’s on the left side of the YouTube video as all the statements are made.
In the interest of citizens, I’d like to ask leaders of the town to please address the materially false communication that occurred, and to issue an official public statement of corrective clarification, as well as an apology to the townspeople for our having been misled.
