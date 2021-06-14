To the Editor,
Waste Services of the Bluegrass (WSB) has really taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The community as a whole has been in the dark about proceedings going on behind closed doors and ZOOM meetings. The landfill has already reached its capacity limit months ago. But WSB is still dumping trash and petitioning the courts to let them open up over 300 acres of land to continue to dump Fayette County’s trash here. That’s a 6.3 million ton expansion Waste Services of the Bluegrass calls “consistency determination”.
Let’s be clear, Fayette County has a contract with Waste Services of the Bluegrass to pick up their garbage until 2025, not a contract to dump it in Scott County. It’s on WSB to take Fayette trash to one of their dump sites not at capacity until 2025.
The courts gave WSB approval to dump Fayette County’s trash here until October of this year to give them time to find another site to take Fayette’s trash too. Scott County does not have a contract with Fayette County or any responsibility to accept Fayette County’s tons of garbage every single day.
Waste Services of the Bluegrass is pushing the Lexington City Council to get involved to try and influence the Kentucky State Courts to give WSB approval to open up more land for dumping. Folks this is a never-ending battle to send WSB packing and out of Scott County.
Toyota really doesn’t have a dog in this fight. There is enough waste in the ground to generate electricity for decades for the system they installed in it and it supplies a very small amount of energy for them. It was more of a environmental public relations move on their part.
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington has been a staunch representative for Scott County to hold WSB accountable to all the legal decisions that have been brought against WSB, and we thank him for his work.
We will not stand by and let Waste Services of the Bluegrass walk all over us. Fellow Scott Countians, stay alert, be vigilant and stand up for your right to have a safe and clean community for our children to grow up in.
Fayette County, we do not want your trash, and you will not shove it down our proverbial throats.
Carolyn Hamilton
Georgetown
