“What is the best advice you can give me?” Another challenging question in my grandfather book for my granddaughter, Grace. I will start from a quote I heard a long time ago: “You don’t have to be great to be great.” We usually think of great people as those that have achieved fame. Maybe they are an outstanding athlete or, perhaps, a famous political figure. They may even be a TV star or a famous singer. But are they really great?
I will turn back the hands of time to when I was a young boy in the fourth grade at school. It was a warm spring afternoon and I was playing outside in the front yard. I saw my teacher, Ms. Carrie Rogers, walking up to our home. “What had I done wrong that she would walk all the way across town to talk to my mother?” I wondered. She didn’t even own a car, and yet she had made this long journey. I knew it was something big, but I didn’t know exactly what.
I couldn’t wait for her to leave so I could learn what trouble I was in. But it wasn’t trouble at all. She had come to brag on me and tell my mother how glad she was to have me in her room. You can’t imagine how proud I was, and it is something I have never forgotten. As I look back, I’m not so sure she didn’t visit everyone’s parents in her class with the same message. And I am sure she meant it. After all these years, I still remember she wasn’t a ‘great’ person, but what a great person she was.
As I look back to my younger days at Garth School, I think of two other teachers, Mrs. Cox and Mrs. Craycraft. It was just after World War II had ended and many young men were returning home injured and admitted to the Veterans Hospital in Lexington. Many of them were far away from their homes, alone, and suffering from both physical and mental injuries. Every month these two sisters would get a group of high school girls to visit these young men to have a party and bring joy to these who had given so much for our country. They were just ordinary people doing extraordinary things.
As I think about another great person, I think of a best friend from years back who had been in a bad wreck, and it was questionable whether he would survive. He spent more than two months in the hospital and I visited him nearly every day. There was never a time that I visited that his bride of nearly a half century was not there right by his side caring for his every need. I knew by her attitude it was not done out of a sense of duty, but rather out of love, and what a difference it made. She wasn’t great. Or was she?
When I think back over my own life, I realize there were many great people who made a difference. One was my dad, who took his little boy everywhere he went. We never had much money, but we had something money couldn’t buy, and that was a bond between a father and son. What a great person this house painter from Second Street was.
And how blessed I was with a great mother who set an example for her four children. I remember when my dad was sick and in the hospital for over a month before he passed away. She never missed a night being there until visiting hours were over, and then opening the paint store six days a week at 7 a.m. the next morning. “Just a housewife?” I think not.
What is the best advice I can give you? Remember you don’t have to be great to be great. In fact, you just need to be an ordinary person doing extraordinary things with a sense of love instead of duty. There are of a lot of great people all around us that don’t even know they are great. You can be one too.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
