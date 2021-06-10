Zoning issues continue in landfill expansion saga
To the Editor,
The saga continues with the landfill in Scott County. When I first spoke before the fiscal court, I brought to their attention that I was questioning the zoning of this landfill.
When I spoke at the public hearing at the high school I questioned again the zoning of the landfill before the state officials. Mr. Joe Kane has even stated that there is a need for zoning for this landfill. The state EPA is even aware of the questioning of the zoning of this landfill, due to letters they have from attorneys questioning this matter.
The reason that I questioned the zoning issue was that when I was mayor of Sadieville in 1990, we had an issue brought before the city commission about a regional landfill. This property was approximately 400 acres and was located north of the present landfill and the city was already operating the landfill on Double Culvert Road. The gentleman had already been before the zoning commission and received the zoning on this property. A lawsuit was brought against the city because they had done spot annexation to get to this property.
The lawsuit was found in favor of the people that filed the suit, and the zoning was lost. The city then was going through the process of annexing property the right way and then I was elected mayor. The city commission and I did not move forward with the annexation, and the regional landfill was not able to move forward due to no zoning.
The current saga with the present landfill is a court hearing that was June 10 at 1:30 p.m. in the courtroom.
Two courts have already held hearings on the 500 acres that this landfill purchased and found that they need zoning. I’ve been told that when the city owned the landfill they were exempt from zoning. I have also been told that the landfill was grandfathered into zoning but could not make it any bigger than the allotted airspace they had on the books. This landfill has been told by the state that they are over capacity and that they have until October of this year to remain open. What I have been told is the state did not do their job in overseeing the slopes of this landfill.
While saying all this, I have to ask questions about the system we live under. Where can citizens find justice in the system? We have a state agency that appears to have blinders on and continues to allow this company to contaminate the surrounding area in which we live. The state has come up with a magical time frame to allow more garbage to be placed in this landfill knowing it is out of airspace. We have developers and citizens doing the right thing and going before the zoning board to get things done the right way. Why does the citizens have to suffer the brunt of big companies doing whatever they want?
Last thing to mention is the care for the community that the present fiscal court has shown to the citizens of this community. Even with the fiscal court being part of the system, I can see that they have concerns over the way the system is broken. Thank you fiscal court.
Norris Stacy
Sadieville
