Tomorrow, Nov. 11, we celebrate Veterans Day.
Each year, we celebrate Veterans Day and Memorial Day and because both times are set aside to honor those who serve in the military, there is sometimes confusion. The purpose of these days are different.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Day (Nov. 11) is intended to thank living veterans for their service. Veterans Day isn’t only for those who served during wartime, but rather, a time to “acknowledge that (veterans’) contributions to our national security are appreciated, and to underscore the fact that all those who served — not only those who died — have sacrificed and done their duty.”
Memorial Day is on the last Monday in May, and was once known as Decorations Day. Memorial Day is set aside to remember and honor military personnel who died in the service of their nation, particularly those who died as a result of wounds sustained in battle.
The roots for Memorial Day go back to the Civil War. Veterans Day began after World War I, when it was known as Armistice Day. The name was changed after World War II to honor all those who served their country.
The Nov. 11 date comes from the date in 1918 when Allied forces, including the U.S. and Germany, signed an armistice to end WWI. The armistice was signed the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. The day was named to Veterans Day in 1954.
In 1968, Congress tried to move Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October, but because of the historic significance of Nov. 11, that date was maintained.
Today, tomorrow and every day we thank all veterans for their service, dedication and sacrifice.