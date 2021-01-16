Great Crossing showed no fear and even jumped out to the early lead against a consensus top-10 team in the state Saturday night before falling to a 93-61 defeat at the hands of host George Rogers Clark in the featured game of the Martin Luther King Jr. Classic in Winchester.
On the heels of its first win of the season Friday night in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion over Franklin County, GCHS held leads of 10-4 and 17-15 in the first quarter before GRC scored 10 consecutive points to initially take control.
The Warhawks battled back to within one, 28-27, midway through the second period, only to see the Cardinals finish the half on a 14-3 run.
Another 10-0 surge sealed the deal early in the third quarter for unbeaten GRC, which has not scored fewer than 89 points in any of its six wins. The final margin of 32 points also matched the Cardinals' average disparity to date.
Youth was served for Great Crossing (1-5). Freshman point guard Junius Burrell led the Warhawks with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Malachi Moreno, an eighth-grader, and Vince Dawson, another ninth-grader, each added 10.
GRC's Jerone Morton led all scorers with 26 points. Jared Wellman tallied 21 and Trent Edwards chipped in 11 for the Cardinals.
Defensvely, the Cards contained Warhawks' junior Carson Walls – who entered the game averaging 17 points per game and had 21 including the game-winner the previous night – to three.
Great Crossing will try to start unbeaten in the 41st District when it hosts Western Hills on Tuesday night. It'll be part of a doubleheader with the girls, starting at 6 o'clock on the Birds' Nest Broadcasting Network.
Men: Georgetown 81, Martin Methodist 58
After having a full week to digest the program's most one-sided loss in well over a decade, Georgetown College men's basketball was back to its explosive, surgical self Saturday in a convincing 81-58 victory over Mid-South Conference newcomer Martin Methodist in a battle of NIA top-25 teams at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Chucky Wilson led the balanced attack for No. 17 GC (8-3 overall, 5-3 MSC) with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Brodricks Jones headlined the Tigers' smothering defensive performance with five of the team's 11 blocked shots. The 6-foot-11 senior also had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Kyran Jones added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Derrin Boyd dropped in 10 points and dealt five assists.
Making his return to the rotation after a six-game absence, Michaal Turay provided nine points and three blocks. Jaquay Wales combined eight points with 10 assists.
GC also received key contributions from a pair of freshmen, Rashad Bishop (eight points) and Seth Johnson (seven points, six rebounds).
Johnson, who entered the game with only two prior collegiate points, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first half as Georgetown built a 41-33 lead at the break.
No. 16 Martin Methodist (10-2, 8-1) committed 21 turnovers on the day and shot only 29 percent from the field in the second half. Darrin Jenkins topped the Red Hawks with 22 points. Adarion Hudson added 15.
Georgetown trailed only once on the afternoon, and Wales erased that deficit with a three to make it 11-9 with 14:37 remaining on the half.
The game was tied twice shortly thereafter before Kyran Jones' triple put the Tigers on top to stay.
Martin Methodist never nudged closer than seven in the second half. Baskets by Turay, Boyd and Wales lit the fuse under a 19-3 run that put it away.
GC snapped a two-game cold snap that included an 88-48 loss at Thomas More. The Tigers will try to maintain that momentum at 1 p.m. Monday in another home contest against Cumberland (Tennessee).
Men: Eastern Kentucky 93, Eastern Illinois 85, OT
Michael Moreno tied the game in the closing seconds of regulation with a 3-pointer off a dish by longtime Scott County teammate Cooper Robb, and both Moreno and Robb hit key shots in overtime as Eastern Kentucky extended its winning streak to seven with a 93-85 win Saturday night at Eastern Illinois.
Robb finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals for EKU (12-2 overall, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Moreno added with 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Tre King led the Colonels with 24 points before fouling out with just over three minutes remaining in OT. Curt Lewis (18 points, six rebounds) and Wendell Green Jr, (17 points, six assists) made it all five EKU starters with double-digit scoring.
Marvin Johnson had 20 points and Sammy Friday IV 18 to lead EIU (5-8, 2-4).
Moreno's shot from well beyond the top of the arc pulled EKU even at 74. The Colonels led as many as 11 points earlier in the second half.
There were 11 lead changes and 12 ties.