It is disappointing that just hours after Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, told a group at the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast he had not sponsored any bills and “may not” sponsor any bills this session, that we find the bill he has chosen to sponsor is so unnecessary.
This week, Thayer sponsored Senate Bill 50 which “amends KRS 39A, 100 to remove the ability of the governor to declare the manner of voting during an emergency and remove the ability of the governor and secretary of state to establish procedures for voting during an emergency.”
Senate Bill 50 is a stand-alone bill, but is similar to a provision in an earlier bill that was passed but is now tied up in the Franklin County Circuit Court.
On Saturday, Thayer and the Scott County legislative group were asked why they felt stripping the governor and secretary of state of these powers was necessary when the bipartisan plan they developed worked well for Kentucky last year.
The explanations centered on how important it is for the public to be able to trust their elections and the responsibility for elections should rest with the General Assembly.
The problem with that argument is there was not a whiff of a problem with Kentucky’s elections last year, even though the primary and election were held in the midst of a pandemic and yes, a lot of people chose to use mail-in ballots because of that pandemic. In fact, it worked so well, Kentucky had a near record turnout, again without any hint of a problem.
We were disappointed when Thayer added his two cents to the “big lie” saying there was election fraud in other states, such as Texas, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, even though it has been proven time and time again in courts, by various state agencies and even federal government officials that such “problems” did not exist are used only to advance the argument against mail-in ballots and the now certified results of the presidential election. Fortunately, Thayer hedged his comments by saying he did not believe there was enough fraud to overturn the presidential election results, but the comment offers an insight into his motivation.
The governor and secretary of state are duly elected state constitutional officers and based upon how well organized our recent election was in Kentucky, there is no justification to make any substantial adjustments. Secretary of State Michael Adams, R-Ky, has done an outstanding job under difficult circumstances and has shown an ability to create bipartisan agreements that are in the best interest of the state, so it is difficult to understand why there would be a need to undermine his office.
And to suggest otherwise is an insult to every county clerk, election coordinator and poll worker in Kentucky — Republican or Democrat — who worked so hard to ensure honesty in our state election last year.
Kentucky’s election procedures are historically among the most rigid in the nation. This past election has shown that when additional days are added people will vote. No one expects three weeks, but an additional day or two of voting, closing hours beyond 6 p.m. and expanded use of mail-in ballots would increase voter participation. It would seem anything that encourages voter turnout would be the goal of any elected officials.
We have heard that Adams is at work on a bipartisan bill that might include some of the improvements uncovered during the pandemic. While the exact details of the bill are unknown, we are optimistic based upon Adams’ record that this is a bill that could be a step forward.
Senate Bill 50 should just go away. It seems this bill is more about control than what is in Kentucky’s best interest.