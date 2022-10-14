As you know, Long Lick Pike is a dangerous road, the site of many fatalities over the years. In many places, the local farmers can not maintain fencing along the road because of drivers running into them. It is a narrow highway with many hills and curves. In places, it is tree lined which causes the road to be even more narrow.
Long Lick Pike is an often used route to the “reservoir.” Without substantial improvement to the road, I recommend that the Scott Fiscal Court take no action that will dump more traffic onto Long Lick Pike.
Since the passage of the recent Federal infrastructure bill, there should be funding available to fix the problems on that road. Earlier this year, I talked to Rick Hostetler about a plan to build a direct route from the bypass to Sebree Road. This would solve the problems on a large portion of Long Lick Pike and also take traffic off Route 227.
For the record, our family has lived and farmed there for many years. We’ve directly felt the problems with traffic on Long Lick Pike since 1968. We’ve made modifications to our farming operations to adjust for the hazardous conditions there. By inverse condemnation, the state of Kentucky has taken a portion of our property for public use. This is because if the state installed guard rails to keep vehicles from hitting our fences, more people would be injured or killed when their vehicle is thrown back into the path of oncoming traffic. Our property is used as a “safety valve” to allow drivers to run off into our fields and come to a safe stop. Most of the time they are able to leave our property by the farm driveway since often no damage is done to their vehicle. This being our personal story of the road, I’m sure others in the area have their own to tell.
We along with the rest of the property owners and residents in that area would appreciate your help. Thank you in advance for your attention to this matter. You may reach me at 502-863-4934 if you have questions.