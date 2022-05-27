11th Region baseball quarterfinal: GC offense goes quietly against Lafayette
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
The time-honored maxim that great pitching trumps great hitting at playoff time has proven frustratingly true in the short history of the Great Crossing baseball program.
In two prolific regular seasons at the plate, GC batted .366 in 2021, .318 in 2022, and has never been shut out.
By contrast, the Warhawks have yet to score a run while cobbling together a total of five hits on their home field in two 11th Region quarterfinal appearances.
Ben Prather of reigning champion Lafayette stymied GC this time around, spinning a two-hitter in the Generals' 3-0 victory Monday evening.
Leadoff hits by Dustin Hoffman (third-inning single) and Peyton Harris (seventh-inning double) were the extent of the noise for Great Crossing, which also waited out four walks against Prather.
But in addition to the lack of base knocks, GC, which stole 81 bases in 88 attempts coming into the tournament, went 0-for-3 in that category.
Peyton Mullannix drew a one-out walk to bring the potential tying run to the plate for GC (18-14), but Lafayette turned a double play from Mason Pittman to Eli Steele to Braden Kettenring on a ground ball by Matt Lacy to end the Warhawks' season.
“It was a tough one, but we battled until the very last out,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “Very proud of this team.”
Lafayette (21-13) saw its reign come to an end Tuesday, when Sayre scored a run in the top of the seventh to prevail in a pitchers' duel, 2-1. Madison Central beat Sayre on Wednesday night at GC for the title and a trip to states.
GC kept it miles closer than its 15-0 mercy-rule loss to Frederick Douglass a year ago thanks to a strong pitching performance by Logan and Nate Adkins.
Logan Adkins, the Warhawks' junior starter with a staff-leading five wins on the season, kept it scoreless until the fourth.
He worked 4 2/3 innings, scattered four hits, struck out four and walked two before yielding to Nate Adkins, who spun 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief.
Prather struck out eight and needed only 93 pitches to go the distance for Lafayette. Back-to-back shots by Owen Jenkins, a double, and Pittman, a two-run home run, provided breathing room.
Touted freshman catcher Jenkins, a University of Louisville commit, was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Generals.
Lacy's two-out walk in the bottom of the second represented the first player on base for either team. Prather struck out Grant Stewart to derail that mild threat.
Adkins sat down eight consecutive Generals to start the game. Cam Napier stopped that streak with a single to center field, but Adkins lured Prather into a fly ball to Hoffman in right.
GC responded with perhaps its best opportunity of the night. After Hoffman's hit, Lafayette mishandled a grounder to second by Mason Wiley that left both Warhawks safe with nobody out.
Jenkins delivered on the defensive end with a strike to Napier at third to catch Hoffman on an attempted steal. Prather then whiffed Carson Walls before Jenkins also took care of the final out when he fired to Pittman to take care of Wiley's would-be theft.
Two fly balls got Adkins out of Lafayette's go-ahead inning. Micah Mullins drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of that frame but was the third victim of Jenkins' rocket arm.
Prather also issued a two-out pass to Jacob Steele, then bounced back with a strikeout of Mullannix to keep his gem intact.
GC kept Lafayette's uprising in the fifth to a dull roar by notching its own inning-ending out on the basepaths. The Generals put two aboard with two out on a Prather single and Carter Owens' walk, ending Logan Adkins' evening.
Jenkins greeted Nate Adkins with a single to center. Prather crossed the plate just before Mullins' strike to Walls nailed Owens at third base to close the book.
Singles by Kettenring and Zachery Rayyan and a failed fielder's choice put Nate Adkins in a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the sixth, but he lured Napier into a pop-up to Lacy at second for the escape.
Prather retired seven Warhawks in a row, including back-to-back strikeouts looking to end the sixth, before GC's modest final refrain. Adkins stranded two more Generals after a walk and a GC error in the top of the seventh.
Great Crossing defended its 41st District title this spring despite graduating 12 of its 13 home runs, 11 of its 19 pitching victories, 212 of 307 hits and 157 of 225 RBI from the 2021 team. Six graduates this season include Steele, who threw a no-hitter, Grant Stewart, the team leader with five home runs, and Harris, a .461 hitter.
Multi-sport stars Walls and Wiley also wore a Warhawks' uniform for the final time along with Peyton Henderson.
