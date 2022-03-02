Great Crossing gave away a six-point lead in a span of 12 seconds, missed a potential game-winning jump shot, then saw a magical boys' basketball season flash before its eyes when Madison Central's half-court heave rattled off both the back and front rim at the horn to end regulation.
The party atmosphere of Tuesday's 11th Region quarterfinal, complete with dueling bands, a live deejay and upwards of 1,500 frenzied fans, turned funereal as the freshman-heavy Warhawks staggered to the sideline and contemplated overtime.
“They were really down coming to the bench after they felt like they should be walking out of here with a victory, which I think everybody did,” GC coach Steve Page said. “They had some long faces, and I was like, 'Guys, you keep this up, we are going home. Four minutes. Go win four minutes,' and my goodness, we played good defense in overtime.”
And Vince Dawson III went berserk with seven of his game-high 29 during a run of 10 unanswered points that finally chased off and dethroned the defending region champions, 61-55.
It's off to McBrayer Arena at Eastern Kentucky University, where GC (27-6) advances to a date with Henry Clay at 6:15 p.m, Friday.
Frederick Douglass and Madison Southern will meet in the other semifinal. Henry Clay, which celebrated its most recent title in 2005, is the only final four team to have ever won regions.
“I wanted it bad. I wanted it for my seniors,” said Dawson, who also notched nine points in the wild, emotionally draining fourth quarter. “I knew they didn't want to lose the game. And I was hitting, so it was a good thing that Coach just kept drawing it up. He told me to stop settling and get to the rim more. It worked. I listened to him.”
Defense pays the bills at this point in the postseason, and the Warhawks' blanket coverage of the Indians' three stars – Tye Schureman on region player of the year and Mr. Basketball finalist Will Hardin, Malachi Moreno on Robby Todd, and Dawson on Jaylen Davis – made it their game for the taking.
Not that it was ever easy. Hardin, who averaged 19 points per game on the season, hit that number on the nose by scoring 17 in the fourth quarter and overtime after going 1-for-6 through the first three periods.
“He killed us last game, and second half he killed us again,” Schureman said. “He was hitting shots, and big players hit big shots. I respect the hell out of him. He's a great player. It felt good to guard a guy like that, because that's a college-level player.”
Todd scored 11 of his 17 in the first half. Davis drained a 3-pointer and two free throws in the first quarter but never scored again before fouling out along with teammate Eli Steele in the extra session.
“We just had to stop those three," said senior Carson Walls, whose eight points included an audacious 3-pointer from directly in front of GC's “Kettle” student section with 1:25 remaining in regulation. “I felt like we played a full 36 minutes today. We never gave up on it.”
Walls' bomb from the right wing answered one by Hardin and made it 49-45. Dawson drained two free throws and stretched the lead to six with 43.8 seconds remaining.
Then the roof nearly caved in, starting innocently enough when Hardin leaned into contact from Schureman and sank two free throws.
GC's attempt to pass through the ensuing pressure led to a steal, then a free throw from Steele. He missed a second try, but Madison Central (20-11) kept it alive with an offensive rebound and allowed Hardin to channel Larry Bird on a falling-out-of-bounds, tying three from deep in the left corner.
After a timeout, GC drained the clock down to about five seconds for a Dawson bid from the foul line that was just off the mark. Hardin – who else? – nearly spoiled the party from 50 feet as the clock expired.
“We just needed to keep our heads straight,” Schureman said. “We knew we were the better team coming into this game. We went out there and executed in overtime and got the dub, so that's all you can ask for.”
Despite the late flourish, the Indians were playing with house money. Already missing starter Trey Skaggs to an ankle injury sustained in a 44th District championship game loss to Madison Southern, Central was one chirp away from losing both Davis and Steele.
“By the end of the game they had a couple kids in there that had never really played. (Central coach Allen Feldhaus Jr.) really only plays five, maybe six kids,” Page said. “We were hoping to push the ball against them. I don't think it was a tight whistle so much as a hotly contested game that's gonna have some whistles throughout.”
GC lost the jump ball but earned the first of a series of stops inside to set up Dawson's drumbeat of drives to the rim. His first earned a pair of free throws that put the Warhawks ahead to stay at the three-minute mark.
“The intensity just picked up,” Dawson said. “We jumped on 'em from the start, and it just carried over.”
Walls' steal forced Steele to commit his fifth foul and prevent a breakaway. GC's most consistent foul shooter on the season swished two and made it a two-possession lead.
Davis missed two from the stripe immediately before fouling out, and Junius Burrell buried one of two for a 56-51 advantage.
Five points from Dawson via floating and-ones slammed the door.
“We wanted him to have the ball the whole second half, so we ran the same play over and over and over and just told Tre to go make plays for us, and in overtime he was huge,” Page said.
Great Crossing avenged one of its three region losses in the regular season, a 57-45 road verdict in Richmond on Jan. 14.
Even with the comforts of home on their side, the Warhawks felt the requisite butterflies early.
Parker Mullins, Skaggs' replacement who had scored only 42 points all winter, exploded for eight with the help of two open 3-pointers and staked Central to its largest lead of the night, 15-10, late in the first period.
“We started off not guarding the red-headed kid, and he made two threes,” Page said. “That's OK. We gave it a try to see what happened, and we adjusted out of it. The good part of working on that strategy, it still (involved) guarding the other three real close.”
Burrell (nine points, five assists), Walls and senior Tyquan Stakelin all hit from downtown in the second quarter. Stakelin's 3-pointer highlighted a 7-0 finishing kick that put GC in front 30-26 at the half.
That run escalated to a dozen early in the third stanza before Central snapped back with seven of the next nine points and cut the Warhawks' cushion to 37-33 going into the fourth.
“The seniors push us every day,” Dawson said. “A lot of the stuff y'all don't see is when Tye jumps us, Carson jumps us, Tyquan even. They push us around, so when game time comes, we're used to it.”
Madison Central kept shoving. Hardin ended his lengthy scoreless streak with a three to start the fourth quarter. Steele's first basket of the night put the Indians back in front.
Dawson twice regained the lead for GC down the stretch, on a put-back to make it 39-38 at the 5:55 mark and a 3-point play for a 44-42 advantage with three minutes left.
Briefly left alone during GC's attempt to milk the clock, Walls landed a haymaker that didn't knock out Central but ultimately allowed the Warhawks' season to continue.
“Shooters gotta shoot,” Walls said. “You can never lose your confidence in your shot. That's when you lose, and that's when you don't take the right shots. I just felt confident in it, and I let it go.”
Great Crossing held Madison Central to 36.4 percent from the field.
There were 24 combined turnovers and 41 total fouls in a style of play for which the Warhawks were much better prepared than in their previous encounter with the Indians.
“We wanted to throw the first punch tonight,” Schureman said. “Coach (Matt) Walls came in the locker room before the game and said be the hitter, not the hittee, so that's what we did. It turned out pretty well.”
Two free throws by Dawson with one second remaining gave GC a 63-61 win over Henry Clay when the teams met Feb. 8. The Blue Devils were the only district runner-up to survive Tuesday, winning at Lexington Catholic.
Hurdling the quarterfinal met GC's third and final goal set in the summer. The list, contemplated over chicken wings: 20 or more wins, a district title, and getting to EKU.
“Now let's go have fun, and saying have fun doesn't mean we're just going there to play a basketball game. We feel confident in our group that if we play, we could take this much further,” Page said.
“I told them the last huddle before we went on the court tonight, 'Guys, this is just the middle of our book. We're just writing another chapter of the book tonight. This is not the final chapter of the book. Let's keep writing that book.'”