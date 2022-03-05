RICHMOND – Henry Clay's heart-and-soul guard Aziel Blackwell dribbled out the remaining seconds of the third quarter, faked one of his trademark drives, stopped two sneaker lengths behind the college 3-point arc at McBrayer Arena and launched over the lunging right hand of Great Crossing 6-foot-10 freshman center Malachi Moreno.
Accompanying the swish, simultaneously, a roar from the Blue Devils' side of the auditorium, an almost audible sigh from the plurality of Warhawks' sympathizers, and a knowing buzz from the uncommitted awaiting the second half of Friday night's 11th Region boys' basketball semifinal doubleheader.
It was a shot that seniors take and seniors make, one that suffocated the momentum of a stanza dominated by the Warhawks and sparked a Henry Clay run that stood up under the weight of one, final GC flurry in the Blue Devils' 47-43 triumph.
Great Crossing was on an 18-10 tear, capped by one of Moreno's many put-backs on a frosty shooting night for his teammates, to pull even at 34 after two prior ties and a pair of lead changes in the period.
“I thought the biggest play of the game was the three at the end of the third quarter. Big shot by the kid,” GC coach Steve Page said. “I knew when we tied it, I looked at the possession arrow and thought about trying to trap just so they didn't get two possessions in a row on us there, but honestly it wasn't a terrible shot we gave up. It was just that he made a big shot.”
Blackwell, son of turn-of-the-century Georgetown College standout Travis Blackwell, led Henry Clay (26-8) with 19 points and five rebounds. Kanye Henderson, the other senior in the Blue Devils' veteran backcourt, added 14 points.
Henry Clay harassed Great Crossing to 31.9 percent shooting, hounding star freshman forward Vince Dawson III into a 2-for-13 night, and avenged a 63-61 loss on Feb. 8 in Georgetown. Dawson hit two free throws with just over a second remaining that night.
In a rematch of the 42nd District championship, Henry Clay will face Frederick Douglass in Monday's final. The Devils, who lost to the Broncos after a regular-season sweep, seek their first title and accompanying trip to Rupp Arena for the KHSAA Sweet 16 since 2005.
“Give No. 2 (Blackwell) credit. He was the difference in the game probably,” Page said. “We had trouble stopping him. We were facing him in the fourth quarter and slowed him down a little bit, but he's a heck of a player.”
Moreno headlined Great Crossing (27-7) with 15 points and 18 rebounds, although Henry Clay kept him off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, when it held the Warhawks to nine points. The third-period windfall was GC's only double-digit quarter of the night against Henry Clay, which asserted its will with physicality and patience throughout.
Dawson, Junius Burrell and Tye Schureman each added seven points. Schureman, whose high school career ended with the defeat, was GC's only non-ninth grade starter, and at crucial times the difference showed.
“When you get into a region semifinal, it's gonna be a grind-out game. Every game's been since the district finals,” Page said. “We were tied at 51 at the end of regulation (against Madison Central in the quarterfinals). I think they went into overtime in their district. They scored 70 points against (Lexington) Catholic the other night, but Catholic presses the whole time, and that's gonna speed up the game a little bit.”
Blackwell's situational awareness and highlight-film finish gave his team that dangerous double possession, one that he cashed in by slashing to the rim for an old-fashioned 3-point play to start the fourth quarter.
Henderson extended the run to eight and gave the Blue Devils a lead matching their biggest of the night, 42-34, by putting back his own miss with 6:12 remaining.
Dawson countered with a hook shot from the right baseline, but an in-and-out 3-pointer, a missed layup and one of Henry Clay senior center Brendan Wicker's four blocked shots rendered the next several possessions fruitless.
Wicker's dunk made it 44-36 before a 3-pointer from Gage Richardson stopped the bleeding with 1:44 remaining, and Great Crossing still had its share of opportunities for the duration.
“You can sit here a thousand times and say maybe we should have pressured more late,” Page said. “Sometimes it's easier to pressure teams late because they don't want to score. They stop going to the basket."
An open layup finally goaded the Devils into shooting at around the 1:15 mark. They missed, and a pair of free throws by Schureman sliced the gap to three.
Great Crossing then fouled Henderson quickly and caught the break they needed when he short-armed the front end of the one-and-one. For the second time in the fateful quarter, though, Henderson alertly chased down his own rebound. He drew another foul and sank the first attempt to make it a two-possession spread.
“We got it to three, and then we don't block out the shooter," Page said. “Basic fundamental stuff that you learn when you're in third grade, but it's tough. By this point in the season they're basically sophomores, but we're starting four freshmen. They're going to sometimes have lapses. Unfortunately it came right back to 'em when we could've had the ball down one possession after being down 44-36.”
After a corner 3-point bid from Schureman fell short, Henry Clay missed another front end – the Devils went 6-for-11 from the line, compared to the Warhawks' 11-for-15 – and Burrell's layup brought it to a two-point margin.
One final fuzzy detail doomed the Warhawks, who used their height to distract the in-bounds pass but let Henderson leak out behind the pressure for a Euro-step bucket.
“We wanted to trap one time and then foul, and they ran a man out, so we lost the trap and lost him on a layup at the end,” Page said.
The game started with promise for GC in the form of a quick 3-0 lead, all on free throws by Moreno and Richardson.
Henry Clay spent the remainder of the half plotting paths to the rack for easy baskets, while Great Crossing all too often acquiesced with long-range shots and found an unkind rim.
Moreno answered a 3-pointer by Konlin Brown with a traditional 3-point play for a 6-3 lead before the Devils controlled the remainder of the period by an 8-2 count. Consecutive baskets by Henderson, Henry Lynch and Blackwell produced an 11-8 advantage after eight minutes.
“First half I didn't feel like we moved the ball very well. We kind of settled,” Page said. “We only made six field goals in the half. It's hard to win a game doing that. It's kind of a miracle we were down only eight at the half. We actually didn't feel too terrible at the half because we were only down eight.”
Moreno, Burrell and Carson Walls each cut the lead to one with a field goal early in the second quarter.
Henry Clay finished with another flourish, this time scoring nine of the final 11 points. Brown's second 3-pointer of the half, from the right corner directly in front of the GC bench, applied the exclamation point.
GC went scoreless for the final 4:10 after a layup from Dawson.
“I probably made a mistake. I probably kept Malachi out too long at the end of the first half, but he got tired and I didn't want to wear him out," Page said. “I went with a couple kids, scorers that don't play a lot off the bench, thinking they would give us something. It doesn't always work out.”
Moreno was fresh for a third-quarter takeover, though.
Schureman's 3-pointer and two Dawson free throws brought GC within a point. Burrell followed with a steal and missed on his drive, but Moreno cleaned up with a jam that electrified the Warhawks' bench and giant student section while supplying a 29-28 lead.
Burrell sank one of two from the line to put GC ahead for the final time, 31-30, with 1:54 to go in the third.
The Warhawks' low turnover total (nine), better-than-normal efficiency from the line and rule of the rebound category (38-26) are usually harbingers of a happy result.
But Henry Clay's rotation of a relatively fresh defender made life tough on Dawson, the 41st District tournament MVP and star of the overtime win in the quarterfinals.
“If Tre goes 2-for-13 and we're one possession away with seven seconds left, that's kind of a surprise. We run most of our offense through him,” Page said. “You keep thinking, 'He's gonna score, he's gonna score.' A couple times he kicked it out, and they should have thrown it right back in there to him, and they reversed it.”
GC had been 16-2 since Jan. 18. The 43 points were two dozen below its average and lowest output for the program since a 56-40 loss to Scott County in the fourth game of the 2020-21 season.
No. 1 George Rogers Clark was the only team to beat Great Crossing this winter when the Warhawks scored more than 60.
“We came into the region tournament having made three goals for the season, and we met all three,” Page said. “But after (the quarterfinals), honestly I felt like we were the best team in the tournament if we played. I'm not trying to take anything away from Henry Clay. They did stuff to us in the first half that caused us not to play well.”