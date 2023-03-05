High school basketball not being governed by a shot clock, while a source of consternation for some, also gives an underdog the great equalizer by having a chance to control the tempo.
Scott County didn't explicitly hold the orange rock and wait for Great Crossing's half of the bipartisan crowd to grow restless Tuesday night in the 11th Region boys' quarterfinal.
The Cards passed the ball as if it required fireproof gloves, all the while waiting for the perfect shot with the patience of kindergarten teachers. And the Warhawks in turn played as if they needed to make up for lost time, searching for something, anything, that might swing the game to their preferred style.
Halfway through the rematch of a Jan. 7 game SC lost by 29 points and wasn't really that close, the Cards led by four and seemed on the cusp of yet another playoff upset heard around the state.
Length, athleticism, normalcy and long-term performance levels reigned after intermission, with GC's 1-3-1 zone and extended pressure punching the accelerator to a 53-42 win for the heavily favored Warhawks.
“I don't want to say we underestimated 'em, but we came into this game knowing we beat 'em by 30 in the season, and that came and bit us in the tail,” said Great Crossing sophomore Vince Dawson III, who scored 11 of his game-high 19 points during a 26-8 third quarter surge.
Great Crossing (28-5) punched its ticket to the semifinals at Eastern Kentucky University against Lexington Catholic (31-2).
Malachi Moreno roared to life after a quiet first half and chalked up his customary double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. Junius Burrell, benched for the first quarter after arriving late for practice on the eve of the showdown, scored all 10 of his points after the break.
“Give Scott County a lot of credit. They executed the game plan,” GC coach Steve Page said. “We couldn't score in the first half. They were very, very physical. We told our kids they would be very, very physical, but we just didn't match their intensity early.”
Shut out in the regular season battle, fifth-year senior and coach's son Micah Glenn led Scott County (11-22) with 18 points, including seven unanswered and nine in all during a late rally that once again made it a single-digit game.
Nick Mosby added 15 points for the Cardinals, whose tactics goaded the Warhawks into 3-for-14 shooting in the first half and gave the legacy program turned plucky underdog better than a puncher's chance.
“We had a plan. The main key we had for offense was we needed to be patient. Not necessarily hold it, look to attack but be patient,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “The thing with us all year was knowing when and when not (to attack). We took some quick ones in the second half.”
The tactics seemed only mildly effective when GC led by a baseball score, 5-2, after eight quick if not action-packed minutes. They looked like a brainstorm of brilliance when SC sat on a cushion more fitting for a football game, 14-10, in the locker room.
Consecutive threes by a wide-open Glenn and Larmarion McGrapth and a steal and layup from Da'Quis Brown (six points, seven rebounds, seven assists) keyed a 10-0 tear that put the Cards up by seven.
“They were doing good running the clock down,” Dawson said. “It slowed us down and lulled us to sleep and got them the shots they wanted in the beginning, so we had to speed them up.”
Glenn hit a 12-foot buzzer-beater from the baseline to punctuate its possessive handiwork.
Great Crossing, kept afloat by a personal 5-0 run from Dawson midway through the pedestrian second quarter, wasted no time doing what was necessary to mash the gas after its halftime huddle.
Buckets by Burrell and Moreno quickly tied it. Dawson scored tying and go-ahead hoops to put the Cards in arrears for the duration.
“The 1-3-1 sped us up and kind of got us going full-court a little bit,” Tim Glenn said. “I sat there on that bucket (at halftime) and said if we continue to grind on 'em like us, we'll have a chance to win. But we can't turn it over.”
Scott County's turnover total swelled from five in the first half to 13 by the end of the third quarter, and Great Crossing's margin expanded in direct proportion.
Moreno's dunk and Burrell's triple-pump transition layup brought the Warhawks' side of the arena to life for the first time.
“They had the ball to start the second half, so we decided to pick it up right from the in-bounds,” Page said. “We felt if we could just get the lead, we'd get 'em to play our style, and we were able to do that. We turned 'em over and made 'em take some shots they didn't want to take.”
SC hovered within six, 26-20, until the 2:20 mark before another binge from Burrell, Dawson and Moreno ripped it open to 36-22. That lead crested at 41-24 with the help of a Gage Richardson 3-pointer before Micah Glenn's explosion to make a game of it once more.
“We got up 17 and I thought we stopped playing for a couple minutes and made it a little bit harder on ourselves,” Page said. “But 14-10 at halftime and then 43-28 the second half, so definitely a tale of two styles. We imposed our will in the second half, and they did exactly what they wanted to do in the first half.”
Jeremiah Godfrey stalled SC's comeback bid with a layup off a dish from Moreno, who later dunked after a Mosby three cut the gap to nine.
Despite the presence of the 6-foot-11 Moreno, 6-7 Godfrey, 6-5 Dawson and 6-4 Richardson in the GC starting lineup, SC lost the overall rebound battle by only five and was responsible for numerous Warhawk one-and-done possessions while the Cards controlled the early flow.
“We battled 'em hard. Mar (McGrapth) gave 'em all he had. I thought the help side was really good. We swatted a few,” Tim Glenn said. “That's a tough pill to swallow. We had a good plan. It made sense. The big thing was patience. We did that I thought as good as these guys have all year.”
Scott County, which avenged two prior losses to Sayre and won a 42nd District semifinal to get here, lost the past four meetings with Great Crossing by an average margin of 18 points.
“Those guys have three seniors (Glenn, Mosby and JZ Middleton) that took the COVID year. All three of 'em have a lot of pride. They didn't want this to be their last game, especially at our place. We knew it was gonna be tough,” Page said.
“At the end of the day, not a bit disappointed. We advance to the final four of the region. I know on paper everybody says we had the best draw in terms of record, but you throw that out every time Great Crossing and Scott County play.”