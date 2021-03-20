Scott County and Great Crossing girls’ basketball found themselves on a collision course for the 2020 11th Region semifinals, giving the county a guaranteed spot in the title game.
This year’s draw works out the same way, provided both teams can take care of business under the weight of a significant challenge Monday night.
SC will host Lafayette in the quarterfinal round, while GC travels to Berea for a date with Madison Southern. The matchups were determined by a blind draw Saturday morning at Model Laboratory School in Richmond.
Both games will start at 7 p.m., with Scott County’s home scrap streamed on the Birds’ Nest Broadcasting Network.
The winners of those two contests will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals at McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. McBrayer also hosts the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
On the other side of the quarterfinal bracket, Tates Creek hosts Frederick Douglass, while Franklin County welcomes Madison Central.
SC’s pairing is a rare one despite the programs’ proximity. The Cardinals and Generals haven’t met in the regular season since January 2011, a 71-51 SC victory.
Lafayette returned the favor and prevailed in the past two meetings at the region tournament, 70-51 in the 2014 quarterfinals at Frankfort Convention Center, and 78-70 in the 2017 semifinals at McBrayer Arena.
Great Crossing and Madison Central are more familiar with one another. The Warhawks cruised at home, 83-44, when the teams met Feb. 20. Timothi Williams, Braylee McMath and Rachel Smith combined for 57 points.
The Warhawks won on the road against the 44th District champion last winter, defeating Madison Central, 59-44, in the quarterfinals before falling to Scott County for the third time in GC’s inaugural season, 74-63.
In this year’s lone Battle of the Birds, GC broke through with a 61-51 triumph.
Lafayette (14-6) lost in overtime to Tates Creek, 64-60, Friday in the 43rd District championship. The Generals fell to Franklin County in both the 2017 final and 2018 semifinals and went two seasons without a district playoff win until this year.
Junior 6-foot-1 center Anaya Brown (17.9 points, 12.6 rebounds per game) and Lauren Walton (10.0 ppg) lead the Generals, with Kylie Noble and Olivia Cathers averaging just under nine per contest.
There are no seniors on the Lafayette roster.
The all-region tandem of Kenady Tompkins (15.9 ppg, 12.2 ppg) and Emma Price (16.2 ppg, 42 3-pointers) leads Scott County, which also has received a boost from the late-season emergence of freshman guard Maleiyah Moore.
Moore and Tompkins both hit double digits in Friday’s 44-37 win over Frederick Douglass for the 42nd District crown. Tyra Young went 7-for-8 from the free throw line down the stretch to secure the win.
Great Crossing (11-7) dropped four consecutive games against tough opponents to close out the regular season before clinching its spot at regions with a 60-32 rout of Frankfort in the 41st District semifinals.
In the title game Friday, Franklin County won the district for the eighth consecutive year with a 62-51 verdict.
Williams (16.1 ppg) and McMath (15.8 ppg) have been GC’s one-two punch since the inception of the program.
Smith (8.5 ppg) is a consistent 3-point threat along with senior Hailey Ward, while Raegan Barrett (8.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and Ava Schureman (5.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg) provide the Lady Warhawks’ presence on the glass.
Madison Southern won its second district title in three years with a 40-32 victory over Madison Central. Samantha Cornelison, a 2,000-point career scorer, has averaged 17 per game for her senior season. Reece Estep (7.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg) is a factor inside.
Franklin County ended Scott County’s two-year reign in last year’s region final.