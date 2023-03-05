LEXINGTON — There was an eerie undertone even when Great Crossing led Frederick Douglass by two points at halftime in the 11th Region girls’ basketball quarterfinals on senior Rachel Smith's floater in the lane as time expired Monday night.
It was hard to imagine GC playing a more perfect half than its opening masterpiece, and the Lady Warhawks probably hadn't shot it more efficiently in their four-year history.
Yet rather than being down and out and off the rails on their home court, the Broncos were merely one possession away from being back in control.
Douglass was too talented not to take advantage of being allowed to stick around, and that reality ended GC's season by a final of 71-60.
“Defensively we kind of got broken down there in the second half,” Great Crossing coach Matt Walls said. “It allowed them to have more lanes, get to the basket and forced us to help more. Our rotations just weren't there tonight.”
Victory Sledge, a Bryan Station transfer who appeared in only eight prior games all season and averaged just under eight points, led four players in double figures with 19 points and 10 rebounds for Frederick Douglass (23-8).
Jermyra Christian (15 points, nine rebounds) made life similarly difficult at the rim for the Warhawks, while Kate Baker (13 points) and Niah Rhodes (12) maximized Douglass' three 3-pointers by hitting them when it hurt the most.
“They can get to the basket at will,” Walls said. “We've got to keep people in front of us.”
Olivia Tierney led Great Crossing (19-14) with 13 points to go with eight rebounds and three steals.
In their final game for Great Crossing (19-14), Raegan Barrett added 11 points and Smith 10.
Barrett's team-high nine boards weren't enough to deny Douglass a 41-31 advantage in that department, leading to 20-for-29 from the free throw line and 18 second-chance points.
“Gotta rebound. We gave up 17 offensive rebounds. That's the difference in the ball game. It's kind of been our Achilles' heel all year,” Walls said. “I'm proud of 'em. We've had a successful year. It's definitely not the ending we wanted.”
Frederick Douglass will face Lexington Catholic in Friday's title game at Eastern Kentucky University as a result of its win Wednesday over Madison Central, another game in which the Broncos trailed early.
GC fell in the quarterfinals for the third consecutive year since reaching the semis in its inaugural season of 2019-20.
It was reasonable to dream big about ending that drought after the Warhawks went 15-for-24 from the field in the first half.
That torrid pace chilled to 9-of-31 on the other side of intermission. Down 36-34 at the break, Douglass led for keeps after consecutive baskets by Sledge and Christian in the first 1:18 out of the locker room.
Tierney, a junior who played along with Barrett and Smith in GC's playoff win at Madison Central three years ago, took turns with eighth-grader Adrianna Brown keeping the Warhawks within shouting distance.
A defensive rebound and coast-to-coast layup by Tierney trimmed the margin to 40-38.
Continuing her trend of fearless runs at the rim in the district tournament, Adrianna Brown cashed in a feed from Chapel Brown to keep it at 42-40. And Tierney's corner three made it 45-43 with 3:30 to go in the third.
“The future's bright,” said Walls, the former Scott County state champion who completed his initial season as a varsity coach. “We've got a lot of young talent. We've got some good pieces coming back.”
Adrianna Brown (10 points) scored again ahead of two Barrett buckets down the stretch, but Douglass used a 15-6 run to start its getaway. Sledge's conventional 3-point play and a bomb from Rhodes provided the centerpiece in a 36-second span.
Ava Schureman scored twice, and Adrianna Brown nailed two free throws to get GC within nine, 64-55, at the 3:39 mark.
Douglass cooperated with a flurry of turnovers down the stretch, but GC failed to capitalize on most of its bonus looks. The Warhawks got no closer than 65-57 on a steal and layup from Tierney with 1:30 to go.
“I'm proud of the way our season went,” Walls said. “We've had our ups. We've had our downs. We've been somewhere in between. That's how it goes. That's high school basketball for you.”
The zenith arrived early in an opening quarter that saw GC erupt for a 22-14 lead. Six different Warhawks scored, including a 3-pointer from both Browns and three inside hoops by Barrett.
Sledge (eight points) and Jaylee Knowles (seven) fueled Frederick Douglass' second-period response. A 12-2 run put GC in a 32-29 hole before Chapel Brown's second trifecta of the half balanced the ledger. Tierney scored another tying bucket off a put-back, and Meredith Turner's steal led to Smith's runner for the lead.
Kaylee Ray also played her final game for Great Crossing.
“I thank the seniors for everything they're poured into this program over the past four years,” Walls said. “They're gonna be a big part of what we're building here. (Barrett) was a 1,000-point scorer. (Smith) was maybe 100 away. They've done a lot of good things. Tough one here, but we'll get it right.”