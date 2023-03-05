In a tough spot

Great Crossing's Ava Schureman tries to fight off pressure from Frederick Douglass' Victory Sledge in front of the Broncos' bench during the 11th Region quarterfinals. 

 Kal Oakes
LEXINGTON — There was an eerie undertone even when Great Crossing led Frederick Douglass by two points at halftime in the 11th Region girls’ basketball quarterfinals on senior Rachel Smith's floater in the lane as time expired Monday night.
 

Tags

Recommended for you