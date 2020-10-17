RICHMOND – Saturday morning’s final horn sounded at Eastern Kentucky University, and the Great Crossing girls’ soccer team reacted with all the excitement as if it were a bell for the next class.
The Warhawks acted as if they’ve been here before, even though the 11th Region quarterfinal victory over Model Laboratory School, 2-0, was the first in their program’s history.
It’s a welcome sign that GC (9-1), fired up by its initial loss of the season to Western Hills in the 41st District championship, isn’t merely happy to be here.
A season of new standards and elevated expectations will continue at home Tuesday, when GC hosts the Lexington Cathollic-Sayre winner at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.
Model (7-5) was 44th District champion for the first time since 2009, but GC’s 4-0 win in Georgetown on Sept. 8 provided a clue that the Warhawks were a prohibitive favorite.
Madisyn Dodge’s goal 32 seconds into the match did nothing to dispel that notion. Elisabeth Keenan set it up by playing a ball to the left corner and rifling a cross that left Dodge one-on-one with Model goalkeeper McKenna Tuttle at the far post.
GC dominated possession for more than 90 percent of the first half and put away the insurance goal prior to intermission, as well.
Meren Patton’s pass from just inside midfield split two defenders to Dodge, who was tripped up, drawing a delayed call inside the 18-yard line.
Patton planted the resulting penalty kick with 7:40 remaining for the 23rd goal of her freshman season.
GC’s defense, anchored by Kamri Smith, Lane Ogle, Josie Dummer, Emree Schmidt and Brooklyn Couch, held the fort from there.
Dummer and Patton each pinged the crossbar with scoring bids that could have ripped the margin farther open.
All three of Shelby Smith’s saves came in the final 20 minutes, each against Tuttle, who moved to midfield in a strategy that successfully awakened the Patriots’ attack.
Great Crossing reached regions with only four wins in its inaugural season, falling 4-1 at Henry Clay.
