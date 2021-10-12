Soccer's goal is eight feet high and 24 feet wide on a normal autumn evening, but sometimes it appears to shrink under the mid-October spotlight of an elimination game in the playoffs.
Great Crossing peppered the sides of the webbing and buzzed countless shots over the crossbar and past the posts Monday night. The number of corner kicks putting them in prime real estate to do all that and more rose well into double digits.
Yet it was Madison Southern that broke through late in the first half, then gummed up the works for the duration in a 1-0 11th Region girls' soccer quarterfinal, the Lady Eagles' first-ever triumph in that advanced stage of the playoffs.
“The ball didn't bounce our way tonight,” GC coach Steve Brown said. “We played hard. Our effort was on the field. I think we had the right game plan in place. We had opportunities. We had several 1v1s and other opportunities to score. It just didn't go our way.”
Madison Southern (11-6) basked in the benefits of the biggest bounce.
Carlie Hechemy popped in a rebound with 10:05 remaining in the first half after Great Crossing goalkeeper Shelby Smith hit the deck to stop a terrific right-to-left cross from Kayleigh Moberly.
Thereafter, it was a clinic from Claire Cress and the Madison Southern defense to close out its eighth shutout of the season, one that turned the tables from a prior 2-0 verdict.
“The first time we played them we were without four of our starters due to COVID issues, so that was a big thing,” Madison Southern coach Katy Cress said. “But you’ve go to hand it to them. They have a really strong team.”
Cress specifically mentioned sophomore Ally Nowlin and the sophomore/freshman sister tandem of Meren and Hayden Patton as the Eagles' chief concerns, and rightfully so. Those three combined for 24 of the Warhawks' 40 goals this season.
Aside from an occasional run ahead of the pack by Nowlin, however, unmarked forays into the box were few and far between against a stubborn Southern defense.
Still, GC (10-5-2) thought time was their friend.
“I actually didn't even feel worried. I knew our game plan could work,” Brown said. “Our game plan worked until we started to panic on the field. Halftime and all that was just about trying to keep them calm.”
Claire Cress swatted away a bending corner kick by Meridith Turner with 24 minutes remaining. Her backs lightened the load by partially blocking a straight-on shot from Meren Patton with 10 minute to go.
Nowlin, Brooke Dennard and Seaton Hockensmith all had promising looks down the stretch, but from tough angles.
“Staying strong defensively was one of our goals, and thank goodness we were able to hold on and do that, but they still had a lot of really good shots,” Katy Cress said. “We did a little too much watching their feet instead of the ball there for a bit, but we were all just supporting each other, making sure everybody was covering all of our bases on that back line.”
Smith made 10 saves to give the Warhawks a puncher's chance to earn a semifinal berth for the second straight season.
“I thought one of them would go through. I wasn't worried even up until the last five minutes,” Brown said. “When it gets to the last five minutes, I know they can just kill time, and it makes it a lot more difficult. I can't even tell you how many we hit to the side net that just if we would have put far post would have been a difference. That stuff's out of our control.”
Paul Laurence Dunbar, Lafayette and Madison Central were the only other teams to shut out Great Crossing this season.
Only tournament favorite Lexington Catholic surrendered fewer goals in the 11th Region this season than the Warhawks and Eagles.
“It's been the same thing all year,” Brown said. “All we can really do is get them to the point where they have the opportunities, and we capitalize or we don't capitalize.”
Brown confirmed the fairly common knowledge in the GC camp that this was his final season at the helm.
He guided the Warhawks, who started with only 18 players in the program in 2019, to three region tournament appearances in as many years.
“I think the ground floor has been laid for whoever takes over the program next,” Brown said.
Six Warhawks – Smith, Dennard, Madisyn Dodge, Josie Dummer, Layne Ogle and Emree Schmidt – also appeared in their final game.
“These seniors specially were a huge part of building this program to where it is now,” Brown said. “They knew the first year, the hard knocks. Then we had the addition of some phenomenal freshmen last year that helped move us up, almost ahead of schedule. Then this year it was growing pains still. They're going to be a competitor in the district from here on out.”