The top-ranked remaining girls’ soccer team in the state ended the most successful girls’ soccer season for the county in seven years Tuesday night.
Emily Scanlon of Lexington Catholic scored 66 seconds into the 11th Region semifinal on Great Crossing’s home turf. She piled up three more goals and powered the Knights past the Warhawks, 6-1.
Mary Martin Hampton collected the other two goals for Lexington Catholic (12-2), which will face the Henry Clay-Lafayette winner in Thursday’s championship.
Great Crossing (9-2) shut out Model in Saturday’s semifinals, becoming the first girls’ squad from the city to win a regional playoff game since Scott County reached the final in 2013.
Meren Patton scored the Warhawks’ goal on a free kick from 35 yards that deflected off the fingertips of leaping Knights’ goalkeeper Kalee Opalka and into the net with 17 minutes into the half.
It was the 24th goal of Patton’s phenomenal freshman campaign, and it was a near carbon copy of a direct kick about five minutes earlier that Opalka barely nudged over the crossbar.
That strike -- only the sixth allowed all autumn by Catholic, and the firs in five matches since a loss to Assumption on Oct. 3 -- cut GC’s deficit to 2-1.
But there were no quality looks at the frame thereafter for the Warhawks.
Hampton headed in a corner kick before Scanlon completed her first-half hat trick to give Catholic a three-goal advantage at intermission.
Olivia Bretz assisted the first three goals for Lex Cath.
After a 17-minute defensive stand by GC to start the second half, both Scanlon and Hampton punched home another goal and earned an early departure.
GC junior Shelby Smith, who averaged 25 saves per game last season before seeing an average of only seven shots each night in eight shutouts this year, was at 2019’s clip in a sensational performance that kept Catholic from winning by an even wider margin.
The Knights are No. 2 in the computerized Maher Rankings, and No. 1 Notre Dame was eliminated Monday in its region tournament. GC entered the match at No. 69.
Of the 19 players in the GC program, only Elisabeth Keenan and Emily Ramos will graduate.
