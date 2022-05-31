With a team batting average listed at .340 and leadoff hitter Anniston Bray credited with what could be a KHSAA all-time record of .750 and 56 stolen bases, Richmond Model had some earmarks of a team that could give Great Crossing trouble in Monday's quarterfinal round of the 11th Region softball tournament.
When you dug deeper into strength of schedule and performance against common opponents, however, there was no comparison. The advantages from that level of preparation played out for GC with a 16-5 rout in the hottest conditions of the season.
“We were confident, but we still had to be serious and come in like it was any other competition,” said junior shortstop Delani Sullivan, who stole four bases, scored three runs and is batting a ridiculous 13-for-15 (.867) during the Warhawks' current five-game winning streak.
The win advanced Great Crossing (19-14) to a Tuesday semifinal date with Lafayette (26-9) at Western Hills in Frankfort. It's a revenge game for the Warhawks, who lost twice to the defending region champion Generals in a span of 10 days in April.
Ashtyn Holbrook went 3-for-3 and was a single shy of the cycle, including a mammoth home run to straightaway center field in her final at-bat.
The freshman finished with five RBI, her third game of five or more this season batting directly behind University of Kentucky commits Sullivan and Camryn Lookadoo.
“I thought I hit it a little too high, but it went,” Holbrook said of the blast that gave Great Crossing 29 home runs on the spring. “I was nervous at first, because slow pitchers are my weakness a little bit, but I just stayed back and confidently thought to myself, and it worked out.”
Great Crossing also enjoyed a nearly perfect afternoon from the bottom third of its order.
Ryann Livingston matched Holbrook's 3-for-3 production with an RBI. Brooke Miller was 2-for-3 and Emma Sutton 2-for-2, each with a double. All three crossed the plate twice.
Seven runs in the first inning, six more in the second and three in the third quickly pushed GC to the mercy-rule threshold after five.
The Warhawks have won eight of 11 games in May and hit double-digit runs in each of their wins.
“All in all, I think we're prepared,” GC coach Jeff Portwood said. “I've told the girls I'm as comfortable with this team as I have been with any. We've just got to go in there and perform.”
Model (11-13) lived up to its lofty reputation at the plate with nine hits, four for extra bases.
Bray was 2-for-2 with a walk and had a chance to put the Patriots on top after christening the game with a double. Model's next two batters dropped down sacrifice bunts, but Lookadoo's clever play snuffed out the encore.
Lookadoo charged from third base, smothering the bouncing ball and faked a throw across the diamond. She spun around and caught Bray in the middle of her break from home, leading to a rundown and a tag by Sullivan.
“We've been working on it in practice lately. It's just to make sure you get the lead runner,” Lookadoo said. “A lot of times if you're acting like you're gonna be throwing to first, they're gonna be leaning towards home, so if you can fake it and then turn around, they're most likely about halfway. She's a fast runner, and I felt like she was gonna take advantage of the next base.”
Senior pitcher Layne Ogle got a grounder to Sullivan for the final out, and GC went to work with the bats in a hurry.
Extra-base knocks by Lookadoo (triple, her first of two on the day) and Holbrook (double) each delivered a run. Ogle tripled off the wall over the head of Bray in center field to plate another.
Bianca Ward's sacrifice fly and consecutive bases-loaded walks by Sullivan, Lookadoo and Holbrook put the frosting on the cake.
“We've been hitting very good in the past few games and in practice, so I think everyone went up with confidence today,” Lookadoo said.
Model answered with three runs in the top of the second, including RBI singles by Bray and Piper Moore.
Miller's two-out single with the bases empty triggered GC's massive response in the bottom of that frame. A double by Sutton and Holbrook's second triple provided the big shots. Michalee Clay added an RBI single to the parade.
While coaches take every opponent seriously, Great Crossing players knew they had received a favorable draw after seeing a laundry list of top-25 foes all season, and it took a while for the Warhawks to reach their customary level.
“We tried to get them focused this morning, starting with a team breakfast and trying to get them together and focused, but they know who they're going against. It was a struggle,” Portwood said. “The last eight or nine games, we've been producing, so hopefully that's a good sign going into (Tuesday) night.”'
Kenzie Ferguson's two-run double closed the gap to 13-5 in the fourth.
With their future UK coach Rachel Lawson looking on from the grandstands, Sullivan walked and Lookadoo tripled to preface Holbrook's exclamation-point homer over the 205-foot sign.
“We've been doing pretty well with our hitting lately, so I feel like we were all ready for it,” Sullivan said. “I'm excited. I think this is our time.”