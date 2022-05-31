Out of the corner of her eye while rounding third base, Scott County's Delaney Vaughn saw Western Hills bobble a ground ball by Jenna McMillan at the other corner of the diamond.
Vaughn took note of fellow Cardinal baserunner Maddie Skibo scampering across home plate ahead of her, recalled the words of SC coach Billy James prior to the start of the fifth inning Monday night, and ran probably the fastest 60 feet of her life.
“It was, OK, I go. I'm out or I'm safe,” Vaughn said. “Coach Billy said we were scoring two runs that inning, and Maddie scored before me, and I knew I needed to be that second run. Maybe I wasn't the right person. I'm not that fast, but I'm glad I did it and glad it worked out.”
The error and the two-out hustle tripled Scott County's lead from one run to three, and anyone familiar with freshman pitcher Ada Little's work knew it was game, set and match.
Little struck out the side in the top of the seventh inning, her 15th and final 'K' slamming the door with the potential tying run at the plate to seal the Cardinals' 4-1 win over the Wolverines in the 11th Region quarterfinals at Lois Holmes Field.
“That was definitely good, because as a pitcher you want to know that your defense and your offense have you,” Little said of the insurance runs. “I know especially now in postseason that they're gonna have my back, and I plan on having their back too.”
Scott County (21-11) has won its opening game at regions for 18 consecutive seasons. The Cards took on Lexington Catholic in the semifinals Tuesday night.
Consecutive singles by Kenley Ison, Little and Vaughn lit the fuse in the fifth. SC ran into one out on the basepaths, and a pop-up produced the second out before McMillan's slow roller
Western Hills' Sierra Weber stayed with the play, finally wrapped her fingers around the ball and stretched back with her foot, but McMillan won the race to the orange-and-white double bag.
Skibo, courtesy runner for Little, scored in that sequence, and Vaughn slid underneath the tag at the plate.
“I said in the huddle let's get two. We got a little lucky there, because that was an error,” James said. “I felt like we should have scored more, We had a couple of people with timely hits.”
SC left the bases loaded in that inning and stranded two more in scoring position in the sixth against Western Hills' Addie Watson, who struck out five and walked one.
The Wolverines simply couldn't counter with consistent contact against Little, who was coming off her third no-hitter of the season against Bryan Station in the 42nd District championship.
Equally improtant as her strikeout total: The freshman lefty walked only one.
“I think that's kind of been a struggle the past few games is getting that first strike,” Little said. “We saw that they were sort of aggressive, so that was really important to get that first strike on everybody. The first three balls on the first batter weren't the best, so I had to change something, and after that everything fell into place.”
Two-out rallies were a recurring theme.
SC converted in the bottom of the first after Little reached on a error. Skibo swiped second and scored on the first of Vaughn's three base hits.
Vaughn, the Cardinals' second-leading hitter at .371, has been locked in since a brief slump to close out the regular season.
“When we went to Bowling Green, I just got down in my head,” Vaughn said. “Coach (Donald) Murphy and Coach Billy helped me a lot, sending me TikTok videos, YouTube videos, hitting drills they see. I reach out to Coach Murphy all the time, 'Hey, what can I do to be better?' And then tee work, repetition. I feel great on first and great in the box. I know that I have a great team and a great pitcher behind me.”
Western Hills (23-8) evened the ledger in the second after a pair of Little strikeouts on an infield single by Karington Briscoe and a rip to the left field wall for a double by Kinsley Redmon.
Little recovered with another whiff, and SC answered on a single and stolen base by Makiah Jackson and a go-ahead hit by Kayleigh Bell, again with two out.
“In high school ball, you have to strike first,” Little said. “I think that's where everything comes from.”
Western Hills didn't hit another ball past the dirt until a fly to Jackson in right to start the sixth.
Redmon singled sharply to center to extend the game in the seventh, and Alli Jones floated a single off the chalk in right, but Little ended it in style.
“We didn't play our best for sure. Luckily we had Ada throwing 15 strikeouts. Not a bad day,” James said. “I was hoping she wasn't gonna be too amped up.”
Jackson and Ison each had two hits for the Cardinals, who hoped Tuesday to back up Little's 4-0 shutout of the Knights on May 11.
“I think it's gonna be just as a good as last time,” Little said. “I think it's gonna be a very good game. Every single person on this team is excited for it.”