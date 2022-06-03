11th Region softball semifinals: Generals survive Warhawks in classic
FRANKFORT — It was an 11th Region softball semifinal fit for the state tournament, played between friendly rivals who could recite chapter and verse about one another in their sleep.
And on a Tuesday night when Great Crossing and Lafayette could etch nothing but zeroes on the scoreboard for six-plus innings, as is so often the case on a star-studded stage, an unlikely hero settled it.
Sophomore pinch hitter Marissa Hurst — who entered the game with only two hits all season and a .154 average for Lafayette — found a seam in right center with two out in the seventh inning. Trinity Bridges and Rylan Music, both of whom walked before Hurst's heroics, raced home to break the stalemate.
“I don't even have words. Marissa's struggled with confidence all year, and we kept telling her we know you can hit,” Bridges said. “When she went up there, in my head I was like I know she's gonna get a hit right here. She hit one perfectly in the gap.”
Nora Mack mashed Layne Ogle's next pitch to the scoreboard in left for her second home run of the spring, a two-run job that sealed a 4-0 win for the defending champion Generals.
“I just kind of knew she was stressing at that point and said I've gotta (swing at) the first pitch,” Mack said.
The bang-bang sequence soured an otherwise sensational night for senior Ogle and the Great Crossing defense.
Ogle didn't issue a walk and scattered five hits against an explosive Lafayette lineup until the fateful seventh. Glove gems by Camryn Lookadoo, Brooke Miller, Ashtyn Holbrook and Ava Collins kept the Generals (27-10) quiet and the Warhawks (19-15) afloat.
“Somebody blinked, and it was unfortunately us, but we played a helluva game,” GC coach Jeff Portwood said. “It's just unfortunate we came up on the short end of it.”
Lafayette completed a season sweep of Great Crossing after April wins of 9-0 and 6-3, and junior ace Bridges was the common denominator in the opening and closing acts.
In a near carbon-copy of her one-hit, 16-strikeout mastery six weeks ago, Bridges allowed only two singles and matched that 'K' collection for an encore.
Familiarity made the task rewarding, challenging and bittersweet.
“I know a lot of the girls on that team. A lot of them are on my travel team. One of the coaches is my travel ball coach. I guess I want to win more,” Bridges said. “Nothing against them, because I love them so much. All of them are such great hitters, and I'm always nervous pitching against them, because I know they can all hit. They have D1 commits and everything, so that's even more scary.”
GC established early that Lafayette would have to sweat it out on an 80-degree evening.
After Mack and Claire Cronan christened the game with singles, Holbrook made a beautiful basket catch in left to foil Kaileigh Franklin-Brooks, and Delani Sullivan, Miller and Destiney Reed followed with an inning-ending double play.
Holbrook's two-out single in the first was the only noise at the plate for GC until Lookadoo led off the fourth with a walk. Lookadoo was caught stealing to douse that threat.
The Warhawks also had a chance to land the all-important lead in the sixth when Ryann Livingston led off with a bunt single. Holbrook also got aboard when the Generals couldn't handle her line drive to third, but Bridges persisted and struck out the side.
“We had a couple opportunities there, Portwood said. “That was what we were shooting for. That (sixth) inning was the key to the madness.”
Lafayette had no luck waiting for Great Crossing to crack, either.
Madi Johnson doubled with two out in the second after Miller robbed Leah Holland on a line drive. Ogle handled a bounce-back to the circle and silenced that threat.
Jenna Wells' bunt single, stolen base and a Cronan sacrifice set the table in the third. Lookadoo quashed that by knocking down a hot shot to third and throwing off-balance across the diamond to nail Brooks by a step.
“What a game. I'm sure it was a lot more fun (to watch) than it was in here,” Portwood said. “We couldn't have asked for more. I don't know how many hits Layne gave up, but it was just sporadic, here and there.”
White doubled to lead off the Lafayette fourth before Collins' diving match robbed Bridges of extra bases. The Generals' runner tagged up and went to third with one out, but Miller scooped a grounder in the hole between second and first and Ogle struck out Johnson looking to keep it scoreless.
That started a streak of eight in a row retired by the lefty before her counterpart Bridges waited out a free pass to launch the game-winning rally.
“I didn't know we were gonna wait that long to hit, but I'm glad that we did,” Bridges said.
Ogle drew a walk to ignite GC's flickering comeback hopes, but a running grab by Brooks in left field took a hit away from Miller for the second out of the seventh and essentially sealed the deal.
Bridges applied the exclamation point with a strikeout.
“She's a really great pitcher,” Mack, Lafayette's catcher, said of Bridges. “Her spins are off the chart. When she throws hard, they're fast, and they break. My favorite is her curve ball inside and her rise balls, because they'll wait until here just to jump up. Overall, an amazing pitcher.”
A schedule loaded with top-25 opponents amply prepared Great Crossing for the challenge, and the Warhawks' lineup was much healthier than the first two times they encountered the Generals.
Holbrook and Miller were named to the all-tournament team.
“We made a good run here at the end of the season. It's always got to come to an end. There's only one happy way to end it,” Portwood said. “Young group, a lot to grow on. We've got that leadership coming back. Just fill up a couple of spots and go after it again. No easing up on schedules or nothing like that.”
