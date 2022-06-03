11th Region softball semifnal: Hammond, Knights earn revenge against Cardinals
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
FRANKFORT — Scott County's two-year body of work with Ada Little looming in the circle demonstrates that the Cardinals are almost impossible to beat when they jump out to even a modest lead.
Unfortunately for SC, 11th Region softball semifinal opponent Lexington Catholic feels the same way with plenty of anecdotal evidence on behalf of its own freshman phenom, Abby Hammond.
Fueled by Hammond's leadoff single and helped by a Cardinal error, the Knights plated two runs in the top of the first inning Tuesday evening, and Scott County never so much as sniffed a comeback for the duration.
Hammond hurled a two-hitter with eight strikeouts, and Lexington Catholic avenged a shutout loss three weeks earlier in convincing fashion, 6-0, at Western Hills High School.
“We didn't have our game tonight for sure,” SC coach Billy James said. “I think I counted five or six errors. When you get down, it's tough, and in the first inning we gave them a couple.”
Catholic went on to win the title Wednesday, 10-6 over Lafayette.
Scott County (21-12) put only three runners on base against Hammond: Kayleigh Bell's walk in the first inning, Delaney Vaughn's single off the center field wall in the second, and a blooper to right by Little with one out in the seventh.
Bell was the only runner to reach scoring position, and she was erased on a technicality after being ticketed for leaving second base early on a pitch that was fouled off.
“I just try to pitch and play with my defense. They're amazing,” said Hammond, who has 301 strikeouts on the season in 205 innings. “I have really good coaches, and my teammates back me up. It's not just me. My team has to work behind me too.”
Little, the other noted ninth-grade power pitcher in the region, no-hit Bryan Station in the 42nd District championship and struck out 15 against Western Hills in Monday's quarterfinals.
She also whiffed a dozen Knights in a two-hit shutout back at home on May 11, but Lexington Catholic (27-6) went to work correcting its deficiencies from that night as soon as it sewed up its spot in the final four.
“We worked really hard throughout the week,” Hammond said. “Today we went into batting practice, knew what we were gonna face and worked on it a lot. I'm just really proud of how hard our team has worked to get this win, really happy.”
Catholic's key was to lay off the high cheese at which it swung ravenously in the first meeting and wait for more palatable pitches down in the zone.
Hammond singled to center with a full count to pen the Knights' opening statement. After Lucy Nash bunted Hammond to second, Little struck out Emily Lammers before Ava Emmert dribbled another 3-2 offering slowly toward third base.
SC's late throw sailed wide of first, and Hammond hustled home to put Lex Cath on the board. Maggie Coleman followed with a base knock down the right field line to make it 2-0.
Little struck out Kinley Willoughby to clean up the mess.
“You make one error, and then two, and now they're scoring runs,” James said. “Two runs, we had a chance to come back. Six is not happening against that pitcher. She was on today.”
Hammond retired 16 consecutive Cards after Vaughn's loud introduction to the bottom of the second. She took care of business herself in that frame, sandwiching two strikeouts around a soft pop-up back to the circle.
Little stranded two Knights in both the second and third innings and pitched around am SC error in the fourth before Catholic slammed the door in its next raps.
Lammers led off the fifth with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. Emmert's RBI single made it 3-0. Coleman's single and a double by Willoughby produced another tally.
One out later, Sara Prisinzano singled to make it a three-run inning for revenge-minded Lexington Catholic.
“The regular season means nothing,” James said. “It may give you the edge to come in here, but you've still got to and perform and compete every pitch. That's how you get to state. I've been there twice. I know what it takes and definitely want to get back.”
Hammond doubled, Nash walked and Lammers singled ahead of an RBI groundout by Camden Perry to complete the scoring in the sixth.
Scott County's beleaguered defense stepped up twice to keep the margin from getting farther ou out of hand.
Makiah Jackson flagged down a fly ball and fired a strike from right field to Kenley Ison and nailed Willoughby at the plate to end Catholic's fifth-inning flourish. Ellie Price made a sliding snag in center to strand two Knights in the sixth.
Little struck out seven and walked three.
“We can't harp on how it ended. They've got something to be proud of. Twenty-one wins is a big improvement from last year. We beat some ranked teams. We've just got to keep building on that,” James said. “We've got a good, young corps, and we'll be all right moving forward. We've got No. 55 in there, so we're gonna be OK in that part of it.”
SC has dropped three straight semifinals since winning its third KHSAA title in 2018. Bell, Price, Ison and Jenna McMillan are the only seniors.
The post-game huddle was awash with a mix of tears and laughter.
“You hate to see this, but you like to see this. It means they cared. They love each other. They really, really do,” James said. “They were like this on and off the field. They did a lot together off the field, which makes a difference. They've helped the younger players out.”
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
