After 350 pitches, 204 minutes and two superb, split-second catches by senior left fielder Mason Wiley, Great Crossing baseball finally repeated as 41st District champion late Wednesday night.
There wasn't much time to celebrate a 14-5 rout of Franklin County, or even to dream about what's next before waking up for school in the morning. But since early-evening thunderstorms delayed every other playoff game in the 11th Region, the Warhawks will be the best-rested team when that tournament opens on Sunday afternoon.
“Two nights in a row we came out here until 12 o'clock at night fighting just to play baseball. But there's nothing like it, you know?” senior catcher Peyton Harris said. “It's awesome to come out here senior year and go back-to-back in the district. I don't think we're satisfied yet.”
It was a painfully slow process due to weather, walks, pick-off attempts and fakes, conferences and all the elements that make the storied pastime all parts romantic and agonizing, but GC (18-13, 6-2) shook off every distraction in a statement win.
Seeded second and playing the role of visiting team on their own field, the Warhawks scored in each inning except the seventh, with multiple runs in every other frame but the fourth.
“When you do that, it's hard to overcome,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “We just kept punching and had them rattled. They knew we were gonna run on 'em with all the pick-off moves. The energy we had in the dugout made a huge difference. That kinda got them off kilter.”
Runners left on base kept the door ajar, but two errors, a walk and base hits by Dustin Hoffman and Micah Mullins set the table for a game-changing rip in the top of the third.
Tournament MVP Jacob Steele launched Franklin County reliever Cam McDonald's two-strike offering into the night, over the outstretched glove of left fielder Lynden Moore and off the wall for a three-run triple to make it 8-3.
“I knew he was gonna throw a lot of off-speed, and he was trying to hang it over the plate, so I just waited back and smacked it to the fence,” Steele said.
Mullins went 3-for-4 and Steele and Peyton Mullannix each 2-for-4 to headline the Warhawks' parade of a dozen hits. Mullannix matched Steele with four RBI and joined him on the all-tournament team along with Wiley and semifinal-winning pitcher Logan Adkins. Matt Lacy also knocked in three runs.
The quartet of Mullins, Nate Adkins, Steele and Nathan Beaven combined for an adventurous three-hitter with 13 strikeouts and 12 walks.
“It felt really slow, but we just played through it, played our game and worked hard,” Steele said. “We definitely wanted to win this district. We beat 'em last year and wanted to do the same thing again this year.”
Two-out and two-strike hits and commotion on the basepaths have been Great Crossing calling cards throughout its brief history, and the Warhawks set that tone early in the season's rubber match with Franklin County (14-19, 7-2).
Mullins and Steele singled and Mullannix was hit by a pitch to set the first-inning wheels in motion. Lacy drew a bases-loaded walk, followed by an infield single from Grant Stewart.
Flyers' starter Brady Hockensmith, who tossed a three-hitter April 20 in a 2-1 win over GC, was never the same after the 2-0 deficit. He was gone by midway through the top of the second, when the Warhawks made it 4-1 on Steele's sacrifice fly and a line drive by Mullannix.
“We definitely tried to be loud in the dugout, get in his head and just attack the first-pitch fastball,” Steele said.
The chatter went both ways, with Franklin County's noise and a lengthy delay between the first and second innings seemingly getting to GC starter Mullins.
On a night when the game started at 8:30 p.m. — 90 minutes past its scheduled time — it was already 10 o'clock when Nate Adkins struck out Moore to leave the bases loaded at the end of the second inning.
GC clung to a 4-3 lead at that point and didn't cross the finish line by its wide margin until six minutes to midnight.
“You're ready to play, and then you think there's no way we're gonna play. Then you come back, 'Oh yes, we are playing.' We told them it's who starts, who gets on top early that really makes a difference in games like this,” Stratton said. “We left too many runners on tonight. We got a few hits when we needed 'em.”
Franklin County helped Great Crossing's cause with six errors. GC stretched its lead to 9-3 on Lacy's single, two miscues and a bases-loaded walk by Mullins in the fourth. Mullannix piggybacked Steele's leadoff walk with a triple the next inning, and another error made it 11-4.
In the sixth, Carson Walls (double) and Mullins (single) scored on a booted grounder, and Matt Lacy's RBI groundout capped the scoring.
Wiley sped things up in the bottom of the seventh with a beautiful, belly-first catch, and he made another running grab just in front of the warning track to end it.
GC will host the runner-up from either the 42nd, 43rd or 44th District in a region quarterfinal tentatively set for 2 p.m. Sunday. The remainder of the tournament also will be played on the Warhawks' field Monday and Tuesday.
