It's tough to hide a senior multi-sport athlete in your batting order by the time playoffs roll around, but Great Crossing baseball continues to reap game-changing results from listing left fielder Mason Wiley ninth on the lineup card.
Wiley has worn out opponents with an average above .350 and countless two and three-hit performances down the stretch this season, but his lone base knock Tuesday night was arguably the biggest moment of his career.
That two-run double down the right field line punctuated a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth inning and provided crucial insurance for No. 2 GC in a 6-3 victory over No. 3 Western Hills in the 41st District semifinals.
“When you get in that position, everybody dreams about it, bases loaded, two outs,” Wiley said. “I'm just lucky I hit it.”
The Warhawks (17-13, 5-2) nursed a 4-3 lead after batting around the order in the first inning on the strength of only one hit plus patience and Wolverine errors.
They were stymied from there until deep into the fifth, when Matt Lacy took a pitch off the helmet ahead of a sharp single up the middle by Grant Stewart. Dustin Hoffman then beat out a chopper to set up Wiley's clutch chance.
“When you get in that eight or nine hole, you usually get more fastballs to hit, even though some of these guys are starting to understand that our nine hole is like somebody else's sixth hole,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “He loves it there. I've kept him there all year. I consider that hole with him there as like a second leadoff. He does something big every game it seems like.”
Wiley's heroics backed up a brilliant start by junior ace Logan Adkins, whose back-to-back strikeouts shut down a bases-loaded threat from Western Hills (13-20, 3-4) in the top of the fifth.
Sophomore southpaw Peyton Mullannix, sent in on somewhat of a manager's hunch to make only his third varsity appearance, notched the final five outs without allowing a hit.
“We thought we could turn two and moved the middle guys back, but Logan bore down and got those two big outs right there. That kind of took the wind out of their sails,” Stratton said. “With Peyton, we said we'll go to anybody, because we've gotta get this game. He throws with more velocity, and his ball moves. Lefties look different, and they hadn't see him. That's a big situation for a sophomore to be in.”
It wasn't the stress-free ride on last year's inaugural, undefeated path through the district, but GC earned a return trip to the 11th Region tournament. Wednesday's district championship against Franklin County determined seeding.
GC overcame five errors with seven hits, eight walks and two hit batsmen.
“That's what we'll talk about later. We doubled up their runs, we doubled up the hits, but we (quintupled) the errors, and that just can't happen,” Stratton said. “We were fortunate to get out of this one, but we got the big hits when we needed them tonight.”
Western Hills scratched out a pair of runs in an ominous start for the higher seed and tournament host. Great Crossing rallied with four in similar fashion against a pair of pitchers in the bottom of the first.
Clay Woodson's first-pitch single was the only base hit of the Wolverines' opening statement. Hills followed with a bunt that resulted in an overthrow at first. Trent Rutledge's grounder to second made it 1-0.
A second run scored when Wiley, Stewart and Micah Mullins collided in left center while converging on a shallow fly ball.
“Probably nerves, and all the seniors, it could be your last game, you never know,” Wiley said of the early hiccups. “We needed to get our energy up. In the first inning it lacked a little bit. Then we started hitting the ball and went on from there.”
Western Hills starter DJ Barnett lasted through only six batters. Carson Walls was hit in the back and Mullins waited out a four-pitch walk to start the rally.
Peyton Harris' sacrifice fly put GC on the board. Jacob Steele then walked, and the Wolverines dropped Mullannix's fly ball as the tying run scored. Matt Lacy's RBI groundout put the Warhawks ahead to stay.
Stewart, still wincing after he was slow to get up from the defensive misadventure, greeted Parker Dotson with a sharp single up the middle for a 4-2 advantage. The senior shortstop later made multiple tough plays in the hole to stifle Western Hills' comeback bid.
“He's been working on simplifying a few things with his swing,” Stratton said. “Staying on top of the ball is what we've been preaching to him in the cages on the tees. If he can do that, we all know he can hit the ball.”
A base hit and two stolen bases by Dylan McGaughey, followed by an error, cut the cushion to 4-3 in the third. Harris threw out another would-be base thief and Adkins followed with a strikeout to shut down that uprising.
In the fifth, Nate Rhea's base hit, a bunt single by Woodson and a sacrifice bunt led to an intentional walk before Adkins put out his own fire.
A dropped fly ball and a walk put the potential tying run at the plate in Western Hills' next raps, but Mullannix rang up his initial strikeout to slam the door.
“You couldn't have asked for better pitching,” Wiley said. “They pitched great.”