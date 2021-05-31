FRANKFORT – Double-digit runs and hits were common for Great Crossing baseball this season, especially against 41st District opponents.
That offense is supposed to be a little harder to come by in the playoffs, but apparently nobody informed the Warhawks, who rolled past the Western Hills Wolverines, 14-5, in Monday’s district semifinals.
Drake Byrd went 4-for-4, while Seth Benner’s three-hit day included a home run and a double for Great Crossing (18-11), which punched its ticket to the 11th Region tournament and will face the Franklin County-Frankfort winners in the district title game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Doubles by Benner and Jacob Tirlea broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the third inning. Byrd’s single and an outfield error plated two more, and Colin Nicholson followed with an RBI single to make it a four-run lead.
In the fourth, Benner walked, went to second on a Peyton Harris single, stole third and raced home when the throw got away. Aidan Foster’s squeeze bunt single and Byrd’s third hit of the evening each delivered a run to make it 10-3.
GC later answered Western Hills’ two runs in the sixth with four of its own.
Benner hit his eighth home run of the season in the first, a two-run shot to erase the Wolverines’ brief 1-0 lead.
Foster, Harris and Nicholson each had two of the Warhawks’ 16 hits. Matt Lacy drove in two along with Byrd, Foster and Benner.
Senior pitcher Cole Traylor picked up his seventh win of the season, allowing only one earned run while striking out six through four innings.
For much more on the tournament, please see Friday’s edition of the News-Graphic.