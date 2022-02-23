FRANKFORT – All the historical markers indicated Tuesday night's breakthrough win for Great Crossing boys' basketball in the 41st District semifinals was supposed to be a little tougher.
The top-seeded Warhawks were playing the Frankfort Panthers on their home floor at F.D. Wilkinson Gym. GC had already beaten FHS twice with ease this winter, a phenomenon that has its own voluminous section of the library in tournament lore. Oh, and pssst, did you hear? Great Crossing hadn't won a district playoff game from the No. 1 perch in two tries.
Well, those beasts were slain in one fell swoop with a stifling 62-38 victory, advancing GC to next week's 11th Region tournament. Just don't you dare tell coach Steve Page it was easy or breezy.
“We extended the lead the whole game, but it felt hard. I didn't think we played very well in the first half honestly,” Page said. “Defensively we played well all night.”
Vince Dawson III led Great Crossing with 20 points, including eight in a hit-or-miss opening quarter when other Warhawk shots didn't want to fall.
Malachi Moreno was the customary mismatch in the middle with 16 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots. Dawson also snagged six boards, a category GC dominated to the tune of 41-22.
GC has now turned in two of its three stingiest defensive performances of the season against Frankfort (13-17). The Warhawks rolled on the same court back in January, 68-33, on a night when the Panthers' leading scorers, Jordan Blythe and Caleb Hack, didn't play.
This time, Blythe bagged eight of his team-high 18 points for Frankfort in the fourth quarter, long after the game was out of reach. GC held Hack to seven on 2-for-11 from the field. Both averaged more than 20 points per game during the season.
“Coach had a good game plan for us,” Dawson said. “We had to play help defense on Jordan and Caleb. We did pretty good at that.”
Every quarter started with a substantial surge from the Warhawks. Great Crossing used runs of six unanswered points to start the game and nine in a row at the outset of the second quarter to take control.
Thanks to the 6-foot-10 Moreno and 6-6 Jeremiah Godfrey policing the paint, the Panthers enjoyed little success carving up the Warhawks with their dribble-drive preferences.
“Their two primary players, Blythe and Hack, they like to reject screens and not shoot a lot of threes, so I figured if I planted myself right there, it would come right in to me,” Moreno said.
Frankfort benefited little from Blythe and Hack taking 14 of the Panthers' 20 shots in the first. A teardrop 3-pointer from Carter Gilbert that cut the Panthers' gap to 15-13 late in the opening period preceded a field goal drought of almost eight minutes.
“We put on the board before the game if we kept those two below 30, there was no way they could beat us, and we kept them to 25, which I didn't think they even scored that many,” Page said. “They scored eight points on us not getting off to the basketball and allowing the baseline drive, so a little disappointed with the lack of attention to detail.”
Gage Richardson, back in the lineup after missing the final week of the regular season with an ankle sprain, started and ended the second quarter with 3-pointers for GC.
Otherwise, the Warhawks fed the Panthers a steady diet of their paint prowess. Dawson and Carson Walls each got to the rim for two. Moreno swished a pair of free throws after a series of offensive rebounds. Godfrey soared from the baseline for a left-handed jam.
“It was definitely one of the better team efforts this year. We were trying to make history today. It's the first district game we've ever won,” Moreno said. “The first quarter, they had that little run where they made it a two-point game. When we (huddled) in between quarters, we realized they shouldn't even be within 10 points of us, so we needed to turn up the heat.”
Page admitted everyone wearing shades of green and blue felt the ghosts of prior fall-from-ahead playoff losses to Frankfort (2020, overtime) and Franklin County (2021) tugging at their collars.
“In that game, I told them afterwards I was probably a little bit more uptight than I am otherwise. But let's be honest, when you lose twice in this game, we're gonna act like that,” Page said. “I think coming in here and playing in their gym, and even though we felt like we were the better team, they all felt the fact that we hadn't won a district game.
"Sometimes it's really tough to get over the hump. We've gone to the other side of the hump now, so hopefully we can continue and as we go each year in this district, hopefully continue to improve and it'll be a foregone conclusion.”
GC started the second half with that self-assurance and scored six straight points, including two free throws and an inside bucket from Dawson, to tighten the clamps. Consecutive hoops by Moreno pushed the lead past 20 for the first time, 41-20, with three minutes to go in the third period.
After Charles Ellis' three anchored a modest 7-2 reprisal and cut it to 43-27 with eight minutes left, Great Crossing exploded for the next eight points on the shoulders of Godfrey, Dawson and Walls.
“It feels great. You always think there's gonna be a little bit of drama coming into it, but we handled ourselves good for what it was,” Dawson said. “I feel like this was more nerve-racking than Friday will be.”
GC returns to the Wilkinson cage to take on Western Hills or Franklin County at 8 p.m. Friday.
Although the Warhawks swept the district during the regular season for the second straight year, the Wolverines twice put up a fight. Moreno's triple-double headlined a second-half comeback on the road, and Dawson's layup at the buzzer averted overtime in the rematch.
“It's for a home game (at regions). It's a huge game honestly,” Page said. “We sat down in June and as a team we made three goals, one of which was win 20, which we did, and win districts, so we're one game away. Then our third goal has something to do with the region. We'll talk about that after we hit our second goal. We'll be the favorite coming in here, but we've got to play a little better.”