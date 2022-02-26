FRANKFORT – Heartbreak from two tumbles as a top seed in the 41st District boys' basketball tournament graced Great Crossing with a toughness and resilience to match its precocious talent.
All the painful lessons paid off Friday night with the first of what promises to be many titles in GC's immediate feature, courtesy of a 65-50 verdict over Western Hills in the district final before a rambunctious, packed house at F.D. Wilkinson Gym.
Tournament MVP Vince Dawson went 7-for-9 from the field and 6-for-8 from the free throw line for 20 points to propel Great Crossing (26-5), including five freebies in the fourth quarter after Western Hills (15-14) sliced a 20-point deficit to nine.
Junius Burrell added 20 points for the Warhawks, while Malachi Moreno fought through mild foul trouble to finish with eight points and seven rebounds.
They joined freshman classmate Dawson on the all-tournament team along with Tye Schureman, who teamed with fellow senior Carson Walls to harass Western Hills marksman Zach Semones into 2-for-10 shooting and four points, a far cry from his season average of 18.
Javeon Campbell (24 points, 12 rebounds) and Walter Campbell (11 points, 11 rebounds) used their brawn in the paint to weave the Wolverines' rally from daunting deficits of 32-15 at halftime and 54-34 after three quarters.
Two baskets by Dawson, an elbow jumper from Burrell and Moreno's layup courtesy off a Schureman steal accounted for eight straight points to obliterate the Wolverines' lone lead of the evening after an opening basket.
The margin first hit double digits at 14-4 when Schureman cashed in by way of a no-look bounce pass from Burrell, whose quick drives to the rim proved a mismatch against Western Hills for the duration.
Burrell's jumper from the top of the key beat the first-quarter buzzer for an 18-10 advantage and triggered another 10-point tear. Walls found Jeremiah Godfrey and Dawson inside for buckets to start the second period.
Javeon Campbell notched the only field goal for the Wolverines in that stanza. Burrell punctuated the half in fitting fashion with a fast break finish after a Godfrey theft. GC grabbed 17 points off Western Hills' 11 turnovers before intermission.
Western Hills drew third fouls on both Moreno and Godfrey in the third quarter and scored seven of the first 10 points to launch its first modest comeback bid. The Warhawks warded that off with a 9-0 surge, starting with Schureman's corner three and ending with Gage Richardson's traditional 3-point play.
Burrell scored the next 10 Warhawk points, breaking up a binge in the paint by the Campbells.
Aiden Carter's bank shot 3-pointer cut Western Hills' deficit to 54-41 early in the fourth. Moreno posted up for two to break that spell before the Wolverines scored another six straight, fueled by a 3-point play from Javeon Campbell.
Tyquan Stakelin, a senior inserted into the game late for his ability to dribble out of harm's way and be tough with the basketball, rewarded coach Steve Page with a crucial drive to the basket to restore GC's double-digit lead.
After an exchange of free throws and a blocked shot by Moreno, Dawson locked the gate with the final six points for Great Crossing.
GC won twice in tougher fashion during the regular season, rallying from a third-quarter deficit for a 62-51 victory at Western Hills before prevailing 63-61 at home on a buzzer-beating layup by Dawson.
With the victory, Great Crossing earned the right to host an 11th Region quarterfinal game Tuesday night. GC's opponent – either Henry Clay, Madison Central or Paul Laurence Dunbar – will be selected via draw on Saturday.
The Warhawks defeated the Blue Devils and lost to the Indians and Bulldogs during the regular season. GC has won 11 of its past 12 games overall.
In its first three years as a school, Great Crossing now has won district titles in volleyball (three times), boys' soccer (twice), girls' soccer, baseball, softball and boys' basketball.
For much more on the historic night, including comments from Page, Dawson, Moreno and Schureman, please see Tuesday's edition of the News-Graphic.