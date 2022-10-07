Three stars

Great Crossing boys' soccer players, from left, Trey Redmon, Evan Purcell and James Cron were named to the 41st District all-tournament team.

 Kal Oakes

FRANKFORT - The two-goal lead is widely hailed as the worst one in soccer against a good opponent, and the Great Crossing boys saw that demonstrated in heartbreaking fashion Thursday night.

Favored but trailing by a pair on its home field midway early in the second half of the 41st District championship game, Frankfort snapped back with three in a row. That run included the equalizer and game-winner in a 65-second span, to knock off GC in the title game for the second straight year, 3-2, at Capitol View Park.

