FRANKFORT - The two-goal lead is widely hailed as the worst one in soccer against a good opponent, and the Great Crossing boys saw that demonstrated in heartbreaking fashion Thursday night.
Favored but trailing by a pair on its home field midway early in the second half of the 41st District championship game, Frankfort snapped back with three in a row. That run included the equalizer and game-winner in a 65-second span, to knock off GC in the title game for the second straight year, 3-2, at Capitol View Park.
Preston Barber put the Panthers (17-3-2) on the board and halved the lead with 28:07 remaining. The exchange also cost the Warhawks (11-6-1) their starting goalkeeper when Zak Hendricks landed hard on his right hip and was unable to remain in the match.
A transition rip by freshman Stephane Bebe tied it with 13:30 to go, and Alex Gonzalez buried the game winner at the 12:25 mark.
It was Frankfort's second comeback win of the season over Great Crossing. The Panthers scored in the final minute of regulation before winning 2-1 in overtime on Aug, 27.
GC won the first five meetings between the two programs, including the 2019 and 2020 district finals, before Frankfort's current streak of three.
Frankfort also won the All 'A' tournament earlier this season.
The Warhawks led 1-0 at halftime on a strike by Seth Baker with 20:50 remaining in the session.
Tristan Morrin was upended just beyond the box to set up a Trey Redmon's free kick, which Frankfort knocked wide.
That led to a corner kick, and Baker was there for the follow after Frankfort keeper Dawson Pearl knocked down Morrin's initial bid.
Great Crossing expanded the lead with 33:42 remaining when Morrin made the most of a back side rebound. Ethan Bell's interception started the sequence, and Pearl stonewalled Baker before Morrin cleaned up the leftovers.
Redmon, Evan Purcell, James Cron, all of whom made an impact on offense and defense, were named to the all-tournament team. Frankfort's Ashtin Austin was MVP.
GC will travel for the 11th Region quarterfinals Monday and face a champion from another district, either Frederick Douglass, Paul Laurence Dunbar or Madison Southern.
The Warhawks reached the region final in 2019 and the semifinals last fall.
