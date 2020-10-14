Austin Welch called his shots Tuesday night.
The Great Crossing High School senior, who has played for developmental soccer academies in Lexington, Columbus and Cincinnati but chose to wear the Warhawks' colors this season, has made his mark mostly as a creator for his teammates.
When GC coach Nick Maxwell asked Welch how he felt during warm-ups for the 41st District semifinal against Franklin County, the co-captain answered that he had three goals in him.
Not merely confident, Welch proved prophetic with a natural hat trick in the first half of a 4-1 victory.
Welch also set up a goal by his younger brother, sophomore Preston, running his totals to five goals and five assists on the campaign. The final tally was Preston's team-high seventh.
Great Crossing (6-2-1) successfully sealed a bid in the 11th Region tournament for the second straight year. The Warhawks will try to make it back-to-back district titles at 8:30 p.m. Thursday when they host Frankfort.
Both last year's title game and a regular-season rematch last week went to GC in penalty kick tiebreakers.
The Welch brothers' explosiveness is a calling card of this year's new-look Warhawks, who are peaking with their fifth straight victory.
As was the case in Saturday's regular-season finale with Western Hills, however, GC spotted its rival a 1-0 lead. Cade Terry's boot from just inside the midfield stripe eluded the entire Warhawks defense and sailed over goalkeeper Connor Dias' head into the net with 20:03 remaining in the first half.
Welch's three-pronged response made it a completely different game by intermission.
Rodolfo Flores set up the equalizer, a blast off the fingertips of leaping Franklin County keeper Brendan Hack, with 14:43 left.
Zach Hamner's right-to-left cross fueled a go-ahead rocket from Welch with 5:23 remaining. There was 1:18 on the clock when Preston Welch set up big brother's third blast.
Austin Welch picked up a loose ball off the foot of a Franklin County (0-6-3) defender and found Preston Welch ahead of the pack for the sole strike of the second half with 15:43 to go.
Great Crossing mounted consistent pressure and saw numerous opportunities to stretch the final margin, including a shot off the crossbar by Flores and another by Preston Welch that pinged the post. The Flyers' defensive hustle also broke up two golden opportunities by Tristan Morrin.
Dias delivered a handful of second-half saves to stymie any Franklin County comeback aspirations.
This story will be updated.