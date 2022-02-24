FRANKFORT – Great Crossing girls' basketball is a gang that doesn't always shoot straight when staring into the teeth of a defense, connecting at a 35 percent clip on the season.
On the other hand, the Lady Warhawks are a top-10 team in the state when it comes to the lost art of free throw accuracy, draining better than two out of three on average,
In the heat of the 41st District tournament, where the coverage gets even tighter and the whistles often seem more plentiful, it didn't take an advanced degree in statistical analysis to see GC's best course of action Wednesday night against Frankfort.
Neither the stress of a close contest nor the less familiar shooting backdrop of F.D. Wilkinson Gym bothered the Warhawks, who sank 27 of their 33 attempts from the line – even better than their 71.4 percent efficiency on the season – and held off the pesky Panthers, 64-57, in the semifinals for the third consecutive year.
“That's all it's about at tournament time is surviving,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “We usually practice every day. We usually spend 10 to 15 minutes every day shooting free throws. That's one of the good things we've got going for us right now, so we tell them we've got to get to the line and shoot a lot of free throws.”
Junior center Raegan Barrett was a perfect 7-for-7 from the line while carving out 19 points and six rebounds. Chapel Brown buried six of her seven tries. Timothi Williams made seven of nine, including four in the final 38 seconds to slam the door.
It was the most secure outlet to another 11th Region tournament ticket for Great Crossing (14-13) on a night when the Warhawks shot a clunky 32,1 percent while the clock was moving, including 1-for-12 from 3-point range.
“I didn't want to lose to Frankfort,” said Barrett, punctuated by a nervous, relieved laugh. “Everybody plays harder in districts.”
GC, which rolled past Frankfort by margins of 34 and 27 points during the regular season, will take its best shot at eight-time defending district champion Franklin County in the final at 6 p.m. Friday on the Wilkinson court.
Either way, the Warhawks are locked into regions, a party they've never missed. And being expected to win in late February doesn't always have its privileges, as they can attest,
“It's hard to beat a team three times in a row, especially the way we beat them the first two times,” Wilson said. “We knew it was gonna be a battle. It's tournament time. Anything can happen.”
Olivia Tierney added 16 points and Williams 13 for Great Crossing. Each contributed three steals to Frankfort's total of 20 turnovers.
Six ties and five lead changes all unfolded before halftime. Frankfort (14-13) scored the final eight points of the second quarter, punctuated by Rhealee Ellis' 3-pointer and Kendall Cook's put-back at the horn, to pull even at 26.
Leila Custard slashed to the basket to start the third period, giving GC the lead for keeps, followed by a Williams steal and layup.
“That was one of the keys, to attack the rim and finish. That was the biggest thing,” Wilson said. “We had to get the ball in transition. I thought we left some transition points out there that we should have scored off just by making things difficult. Instead of making the simple pass, we made the difficult pass.”
Four free throws by Brown and baskets from Tierney and Ellie Roberts anchored an 8-0 run that furnished GC's first double-digit advantage of 42-32.
Seven different Warhawks scored in the third period, headlined by the lone 3-pointer of the night, a wide-open Tierney triple. Barrett's bucket at the outset of the fourth advanced the lead to its pinnacle of a dozen at 48-36.
“I think just getting the ball and going up strong,” Barrett said of the keys to her night, which featured a nine-point flourish in the fourth quarter.
Frankfort's two toughest customers responded in kind. Ellis and Jamaya Chenault each tallied 10 points down the stretch.
Ellis wound up with a game-high 21 points. Chenault, who finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds, missed three and-one opportunities that could have made a two-possession game even tighter in the final 2:31. The fatigue of dealing with GC double-teams all night likely was a factor.
“We knew (Chenault) was gonna be a bull. If we could slow her down, we knew we had a good chance,” Wilson said. “Every time we got up, we kind of got relaxed. We missed a layup, and then they turned around and scored. We wanted to face guard Ellis, because we knew she could shoot, and we lost her. We lost focus. We stood around watching.”
Barrett's 3-point play, earned immediately after she acquired her fourth foul in an attempt to ward off a drive by Chenault, made it 55-47 and was GC's only field goal after the 4:45 mark.
“I thought we did a great job. That's the Raegan we know that can play every night,” Wilson said. “We've just got to get her to go strong to the rim and just play. She was focused in.”
In a grind that featured 47 total fouls and 37 combined turnovers, Frankfort was 13-for-24 from the line compared to Great Crossing's parade.
Franklin County swept the season series with Great Crossing, 84-50 and 68-40. Perhaps the best news is that the Warhawks won't have to play the Flyers in the opening game next week.
“(Regions are) one thing we've got going for us, and we look for it every year,” Wilson said. “Friday night, you never know what will happen. We've got to show up, and we've got to play.”