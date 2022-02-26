FRANKFORT – Great Crossing did everything in its power Friday night to slow down Franklin County's two most explosive and experienced stars, Nevaeh Carter and Patience Laster.
The result was one of the toughest battles the Warhawks have been able to give the Flyers in the first three years of their 41st District girls' basketball series. Beaten by 33 and 28 points earlier this season, GC was within a slim two late in the third period of the district championship.
An unexpected hero helped Franklin County maintain its nine-year stranglehold on the title. Leia Hogan drained her third, fourth and fifth 3-pointers in quick succession before quarter's end, and the Flyers floated away to a 61-46 victory.
Hogan, who entered the game averaging 4.5 points per contest, led Franklin County with 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting.
Rachel Shropshire's three 3-pointers also caught Great Crossing (14-14) by surprise. She concluded with 11 points. GC held tournament MVP Carter to 10 and Laster nine along with eight rebounds.
Raegan Barrett, the Warhawks' top scorer in both district tournament games, scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half. Ava Schureman added 12 points, six rebounds and four steals. Olivia Tierney had 10 points and five boards.
Timothi Williams (nine points, six rebounds) joined Schureman and Barrett on the all-tournament team.
Hogan's triple whammy triggered a 20-2 getaway for the Flyers and immediately followed consecutive baskets by Barrett, Williams and Tierney that cut the Warhawks' gap to 41-39.
Franklin County scored 11 in a row to take a 52-39 spread into the fourth quarter, where put-backs by Jazmin Chambers and Jhaven Meade and Carter's 3-pointer slammed the door.
Great Crossing won the turnover battle, 12-8, but was ultimately undone by 29.3 percent shooting and Franklin County's 45-30 margin on the glass.
The Flyers, who haven't lost any regular or postseason game in the district since the 2013 final against Frankfort, couldn't shake the Warhawks in the first half.
Tierney scored the first five points before Shropshire's initial strike from deep started an 8-0 retort. Schureman snapped back with five of her own, including a 3-pointer for a 10-8 lead with 2:56 left in the opening quarter.
Carter scored both a tying and go-ahead basket before Hogan hit her first 3-pointer of the evening to account for Franklin County's 17-15 lead at the end of one.
Shropshire and Hogan christened the second stanza with consecutive threes, and the Flyers soared to their first double-digit lead, 27-17, on two Laster free throws at the 6:09 mark.
Beginning of the end? Not a chance. Tierney hit a three and Barrett banked in a short jumper to close the gap.
A pivotal stretch followed when GC, aided by a personal and technical foul in the same sequence against Meade, took eight free throws in less than a minute with a chance to vault back in front.
But the Warhawks, who sank 27 of 33 from the line in their semifinal 64-57 win over Frankfort, missed five with the door ajar.
Franklin County, meanwhile, made five of six down the stretch. Shropshire sandwiched in another three, and the Flyers enjoyed 36-27 breathing room at the break.
Laster's 3-point play staved off an early third-quarter push from GC before the Warhawks' second streak pulled them within a bucket.
Great Crossing will learn its 11th Region quarterfinal assignment in a draw Saturday morning. The Warhawks will travel to Henry Clay, Lafayette or Madison Southern on Monday night.
GC has made it to regions in each year of its existence, including the semifinals in its inaugural season of 2019-20.
For much more on the game, please see Tuesday's edition of the News-Graphic.