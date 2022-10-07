FRANKFORT - The girls' soccer program that opened practice in July 2019 with barely enough players to field a varsity team, still waiting at the time for its home field to be completed, now runs the show in the 41st District.
Great Crossing completed a scorched-earth tour and parade of shutouts this season and repeated as a champion of the four-team pod Thursday night with a 4-0 blanking of Franklin County at Capitol View Park.
After seven different players scored in the semifinals, the Warhawks shared the wealth among four in the title game.
Kaylee Tyson, Gracie Gordon and Finley Ison deposited first-half goals to help Great Crossing (13-5) dispel any notions of an upset from the Flyers (6-13-1).
Cameron Crump cashed in after a through ball from Tyson early in the second half.
Unchallenged for much of the evening, Kamorah Tillman made two saves late in the match to seal the shutout.
Tyson, who scored a hat trick in Monday's 9-0 ouster of Frankfort, got it started against second-seeded Franklin County with 16:57 remaining in the first half.
The ball boomeranged back to Tyson after the Flyers blocked her free kick from 25 yards, and her retry slipped through the fingers of Flyers' goalkeeper Anna Stivers.
Gordon made it 2-0 three minutes later when she raced in from the back side and put a toe on a strong corner kick by Meredith Turner.
Ison fashioned the finish after Stivers knocked down a rocket by Brooklyn Couch off Crump's corner kick.
Tyson was named most valuable player of the tournament. Gordon, Julia Baker and defensive captain Kamri Smith joined her on the all-tournament team.
Smith – one of two GC seniors along with Couch -- is the only player among the four who was on the field for last year's championship.
Great Crossing will host an 11th Region quarterfinal Tuesday against either Frederick Douglass, Lafayette or Madison Central.
For much more on the Warhawks' repeat performance, please see Tuesday's print edition of the News-Graphic.