Great Crossing successfully defended its 41st District girls' soccer title Thursday night with a 4-0 shutout of Franklin County.

 Kal Oakes

FRANKFORT - The girls' soccer program that opened practice in July 2019 with barely enough players to field a varsity team, still waiting at the time for its home field to be completed, now runs the show in the 41st District.

Great Crossing completed a scorched-earth tour and parade of shutouts this season and repeated as a champion of the four-team pod Thursday night with a 4-0 blanking of Franklin County at Capitol View Park.

