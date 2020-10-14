Great Crossing girls' soccer coach Steve Brown said his freshman star, Meren Patton, was frustrated when she walked off the field Tuesday evening.
Suffice it to say her tough night is the equivalent of a career for most players. Patton produced her fifth hat trick in eight games this season, plus a fourth goal to grow on, in undefeated GC's 7-0 flattening of Frankfort in the 41st District semifinals.
Patton now owns 21 of Great Crossing's 44 goals. The Warhawks have shut out seven of their eight opponents, allowing only one ball in their net all season.
Senior Elisabeth Keenan scored twice for Great Crossing, with junior Brooke Dennard notching the other goal.
GC will return to the 11th Region tournament next week. The first order of business, though: A shot at its first-ever district title, at home Thursday against Western Hills. Kickoff time is 6 p.m.
In a game played on Scott County's turf after lightning and heavy rain wiped out Monday's first attempt at GCHS, Frankfort (2-10-2) took advantage of the tighter confines by dropping nine or 10 defenders in the box. Three or four collapsed around Patton's every move.
The tactics limited GC to two first-half goals – one early, one late – before the floodgates opened on the other side of intermission.
Keenan flagged down a ball from Patton and launched a left-footed kick into the upper right corner of the net only a minute and 40 seconds into the game.
Caroline Miklavcic's stellar work in net dominated the middle stages of the half, with GC unable to connect again despite a near monopoly on time of possession.
One those countless challenges finally paid off when a cross from Keenan set up a shot by Madisyn Dodge that slapped against a Panther defender's hand, earning a penalty kick.
Patton put that home for a 2-0 lead with 2:28 to go until intermission.
A similar scenario put GC on the board again in the fourth minute of the second half. This time, Frankfort tripped Dodge inside the 18-yard line. Patton was the designated shooter.
Miklavic denied Patton four more times at close range – she turned away Dennard and Ally Nowlin too – before GC's two freshman phenoms broke through. Nowlin found Patton near the 25, and she navigated a maze of defenders to Miklavcic's doorstep before tapping one in off the far post with 18:24 to play.
Nowlin set up Patton's final strike, as well, before Dennard and then Keenan put the frosting on the cake.
Thursday's final promises to be a challenge. Western Hills scored the only regular-season goal against Great Crossing, and the Warhawks needed an overtime goal from Nowlin to escape with the victory.
This story will be updated.