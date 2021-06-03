FRANKFORT — Male. Scott County. Butler. Ballard.
New program and the bizarre challenges of COVID-19 notwithstanding, Great Crossing tested itself against the bluebloods of Kentucky softball right out of the gate in April.
And now nobody should even raise an eyebrow that the Warhawks are already part of that group, as evidenced by a No. 6 ranking in the state, bolstered by two thorough thrashings and a 41st District championship in its maiden voyage.
GC flattened Frankfort, 12-0, in Monday’s semifinals and pummeled host Franklin County, 18-5, in the title game Tuesday night at Sally Gaines Field.
“First part of the triple crown,” Great Crossing coach Jeff Portwood said, underscoring the bold reality that the Warhawks will be satisfied with nothing less than region and state titles, too.
Both are well within reach if the entirety of GC’s batting order bashes the ball with the authority it wielded against Franklin County.
No. 9 hitter Brooklyn Booth smashed a pair of doubles to ignite a 10-run second inning. Ten of the Warhawks’ 15 hits went for extra bases, including home runs by Camryn Lookadoo, Bianca Ward and Cadee Baker.
“I know we can hit, and that’s what we came in and did. This game five through nine really stepped up a lot,” said sophomore tournament MVP Lookadoo, who also hit one out against Frankfort and went 5-for-6 with six RBI in the two games. “Everybody had confidence. They were up in the dugout. We had a lot of energy.”
There was mild adversity, at least by Great Crossing (22-7 overall, 8-0 district) standards.
After owning an 83-1 run differential in its seven prior district games, GC fell in an early hole when Layah Fox cranked a two-out, two-strike, two-run homer in the top of the first.
It was little more than a speed bump for junior left-hander Layne Ogle, who struck out 13 in her five innings of work over the two days.
Ogle joined Lookadoo, Ward and Delani Sullivan (5-for-7, five runs scored, three RBI) on the all-tournament team.
“My team always has my back, so I wasn’t really nervous. That first and second inning they came back with the bats,” Ogle said. “It’s a great feeling. I know we can all do it, and we went out there with confidence today. With one through nine hitting, it showed what we can do, and if we just keep that going, we’ll be unstoppable for sure.”
Lookadoo (double), Sullivan (single) and Kendall Meade (smash leading to an error) immediately answered the bell to give the Warhawks a 3-2 lead.
Consider it the opening act for the thunderous heavy metal that followed.
Lookadoo followed Booth’s leadoff double in the next inning with her second home run of the tournament and fourth of the season.
“I’ve been working really hard on my hitting, so to have it show with home runs and base hits too is really rewarding,” said Lookadoo, who is hovering around the .500 mark on the season.
Sullivan was hit by a pitch prior to Ward’s seventh bomb of the spring and first since returning from an 11-day absence due to a concussion.
Two outs didn’t slow the train. Meade drew a walk ahead of consecutive doubles by Ogle, Baker and Booth.
“We definitely picked it up this game, and I think it’s a key component for our team in the future,” Ward said.
Sullivan capped the inning with an RBI single.
Meade’s single, a home run by Baker and back-to-back doubles from Lookadoo and Sullivan answered Franklin County’s two-run third inning with a three-spot.
“I don’t think it bothered anybody out there,” Portwood said of the unexpected early deficit. “I’m just glad to see five through nine swing the bats. If we can get that kind of production out of the bottom of the order, we’ll be fine. That’s pretty nice to be going into region with the hot bats.”
Both games ended by mercy rule after five innings.
Lookadoo and Sullivan were the only repeat hitters against the Panthers, although Destiney Reed (double) and Nani Valencia (triple) each knocked in two runs to match Lookadoo’s four RBI.
Ogle and Brenna Parker combined on a two-hitter. Frankfort only put one other ball in play.
After the brief hiccup of a hit and walk, Ogle struck out the Panthers’ side in the first.
“Sometimes it either makes me a little nervous, or it makes me focus even more,” Ogle said of having runners on base. “I just try to throw it in as hard as I can and make outs for the team.”
Two walks and two errors fueled GC’s three-run opening frame. Lookadoo went deep to left after Riley McAllister’s walk to open the second.
Great Crossing will make its 11th Region quarterfinal debut Saturday at home against Madison Central. Game time is 11 a.m.
“It’s been fun to start our own traditions, first district win, first everything,” Ward said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.