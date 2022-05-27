41st District softball championship: Warhawks explode past Wolverines, defend title
By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Not even two weeks earlier in a resounding win at Western Hills, Great Crossing's senior battery of Layne Ogle and Bianca Ward locked in near the end of a season packed with peaks and valleys, and sophomore center fielder Ryann Livingston's frozen rope of a throw to Camryn Lookadoo nailed a base runner and changed the tenor of a game for good.
History repeated itself on multiple levels Wednesday night.
Ogle didn't allow an earned run for her third consecutive start, Ward belted a three-run home run to slap the exclamation point on a monster comeback, and Livingston mined another defensive gem in a 13-3 triumph for the Warhawks' second championship in as many seasons of 41st District domination.
Great Crossing (18-14) has never lost and rarely trailed a district game since the dawn of its program. The Warhawks erased an error-plagued start and early 3-1 deficit by the bottom of the third inning, and the issue was never in doubt after Ward's launch to left field anchored a five-run frame and made it 9-3 in the fourth.
A barrage of walks in the fifth and sixth, combined with a double that gave Ward her fourth and fifth RBI of the night, pushed it to the mercy rule. Ashtyn Holbrook drew a free pass with the bases loaded to end it.
Ward went 3-for-4 and was 6-for-10 with eight RBI in three routs of Western Hills (23-7). The home run was her fourth and the Warhawks' 28th on the season.
Delani Sullivan led the 15-hit fury with four hits, three stolen bases and three runs scored atop the order. Holbrook and Lookadoo each added two hits. One of Holbrook's was a double, and she knocked in three runs.
Ogle, unaffected by three GC errors that led to a cluster of three unearned runs in the top of the second, spun a four-hitter with five strikeouts and was named MVP, joining Sullivan, Ward and Lookadoo on the all-tournament team.
With the Warhawks still trailing 3-2 after Livingston's RBI double in the bottom of the second, she provided a rally-killer on the defensive end in Western Hills' next plate appearance. A pinpoint throw to Lookadoo cut down Sierra Weber at third base after a base hit by Karington Briscoe.
Kinsley Redmon grounded out to Sullivan at shortstop to quell that threat.
GC promptly tied it in the bottom of the third when Holbrook led off with a single and scored courtesy of an outfield error off the bat of Michalee Clay.
That miscue put Clay at third, from where she scored on a passed ball to put the Warhawks on top for good.
A winner by wide margins of 11-1 and 12-0 during the regular season, Great Crossing wasn't nearly finished.
Ogle fought off two walks and a wild pitch and struck out pitching counterpart Addison Watson to end the Western Hills and freeze the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.
Sullivan started GC's ensuing rally with a one-out bunt single. Lookadoo also reached on an infield hit. A double steal then drew a wild throw to third base, allowing Sullivan to get up and trot home.
Holbrook followed with a double to deliver Lookadoo for a 6-3 lead.
Watson then got Clay on a pop-up for the second out of the inning but nicked Ogle with a pitch ahead of Ward's blast.
Ogle held the Wolverines without a hit for the duration.
In the fifth, Sullivan's line-drive single prefaced three consecutive walks, with the last by Clay at the expense of Western Hills reliever Alli Jones forcing home a run.
Western Hills subsequently cut down two runs at the plate. The second would have ended the game after Ward ripped a double to center that plated Holbrook and Clay.
Brooke Miller walked and stole second in the bottom of the sixth, inspiring Western Hills to intentionally bypass UK commits Sullivan and Lookadoo and take their chances with GC's freshman slugger.
Holbrook watched ball four on a full count to set off another championship celebration.
GC jumped out 1-0 in the first when Sullivan and Lookadoo each singled, and Sullivan scored all the way from second on a sacrifice bunt by Holbrook.
Keeli Lightfoot's two-run double after the rash of Warhawk errors provided the short-lived lead for the Wolverines in the second.
Great Crossing, which has lost only two games all season to Kentucky opponents not ranked in the top 25 of the state coaches' poll, takes its longest winning streak of the season into the 11th Region tournament.
The Warhawks will host a Monday quarterfinal against the runner-up from one of the other three districts, either Bryan Station, Lexington Catholic or Model.
Catholic ousted Crossing in the region semifinals last June.
GC has scored no fewer than 10 runs in any of its past seven victories.
