FRANKFORT - It wasn’t a work of art by Great Crossing softball’s lofty standards, but the program’s first-ever playoff game was plenty smooth and convincing.
GC blanked Frankfort for the third time this season, 12-0, in the 41st District semifinals at Sally Gaines Field, earning the top-seeded Warhawks their expected trip to the 11th Region tournament.
Camryn Lookadoo belted her third home run of the season along with a triple and knocked in four runs to lead GC (21-7), which will face Franklin County at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district title game.
Delani Sullivan tripled, singled and scored a run. Destiney Reed also was a repeat hitter and drove home a pair. Nani Valencia tacked on a two-run triple.
Layne Ogle struck out the maximum six through two innings in the circle before yielding to Brenna Parker, who rang up eight. Each GC pitcher allowed only one hit.
Great Crossing has outscored its district opponents by an 83-1 margin in seven games this spring.
The Warhawks piled up four runs in the first inning, five in the second and three in the fourth to end it via mercy rule in five.
GC took advantage of seven errors by Frankfort (12-16).
For much more on the tournament, please see Friday’s edition of the News-Graphic.