41st District softball semifinal: Great Crossing blanks Frankfort once again
No team from the neighboring capital city has beaten Great Crossing softball during its brief, one-sided history in the 41st District.
Frankfort would be delighted simply to score a run, although again that didn't happen for the sixth time in as many tries Tuesday, including back-to-back semifinal playoff bids.
The Warhawks muzzled the Panthers, 10-0, bidding the issue goodnight in the bottom of the fifth at State Stadium.
Delani Sullivan continued her tear from the top of the order with two doubles, a single, two RBI and two runs scored in four plate appearances. She also collected two of Great Crossing's four stolen bases.
Fellow UK commit Camryn Lookadoo inflicted similar damage from the second spot in the order with her fifth home run of the season, tying Michalee Clay for the team lead, a double and a pair of RBI.
They headlined an 11-hit assault that also included a 2-for-2 night with a run knocked in by winning pitcher Layne Ogle. Clay, Bianca Ward and Ryann Livingston furnished RBIs, with one hit apiece from Clay, Livingston, Ashtyn Holbrook and Destiney Reed. Livingston and Reed each crossed the plate twice for GC.
Frankfort (9-20, 0-7) complicated matters for itself with four errors.
Ogle was sensational in her fourth solo shutout of the season and second consecutive blanking. She allowed only two hits — singles by Carolina Miklavcic and Lakesha Gerow — and struck out eight, including five in a row between the final out of the first inning and the initial out of the third.
In that span, GC built an already insurmountable 7-0 lead over Frankfort, which didn't score a run against the Warhawks in three meetings this season.
Sullivan fouled off a pair of two-strike offerings and fought to a full count before smashing an opposite-field double to lead off the Warhawks' opening frame. She advanced to third on Holbrook's fly ball to center before Clay's line drive put GC on the board.
After Ogle struck out the side in succession to start the second, Brooke Miller walked and Destiney Reed reached on an error. Both scored when the Panthers mishandled Livingston's single to left.
Lookadoo knocked in Livingston with a one-out double and scored herself to make it 5-0 when Frankfort booted the ball in the outfield.
Holbrook and Ogle continued the barrage of two-baggers to make it 6-0, and Clay, who was hit by a pitch, capped the inning by scoring on Ward's sacrifice fly.
Frankfort picked up its second and final hit when Gerow got aboard with out in the third, but Ogle quickly coaxed a fly ball to Ava Collins in right field and a bouncer to the circle. She did not issue a walk on the evening.
Reed continued the onslaught with a leadoff single in the third, and Livingston was safe after Frankfort failed to take care of her sacrifice bunt bid. Reed scored on that play ahead of Sullivan's second double of the contest for a 9-0 advantage.
Ogle's single in the fourth kept up the GC trend of putting the lead runner on base, but three consecutive outs from there resulted in the Warhawks' lone goose egg of the night.
Sadie Dungan went the distance for the Panthers, striking out three and walking two. Three of the Warhawks' runs against her were unearned.
Two more Ogle strikeouts slammed the door and gave GC its chance to put the game away by mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth.
The Warhawks' dynamic duo atop the order did the honors. Sullivan bunted for a single with one out and stole second and third, although Lookadoo's double would have been enough to score the speedster from first, anyhow.
Sullivan flaunted a .519 batting average at night's end, with 26 of her 54 hits going for extra bases. Great Crossing was up to .329 as a team heading into the title game.
The semifinal win pushed GC's all-time mark against 41st District opponents to 15-0 with a 10-run average margin of victory.
