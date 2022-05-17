In the cigar smoke-shrouded words of John “Hannibal” Smith of the 1980s TV series “The A-Team” and its more recent motion picture rehash, Scott County baseball coach Scott Willard and his young, fearless Cardinals love it when a plan comes together.
Knowing as the No. 4 seed that it would take two wins instead of the traditional one to reach the 42nd District championship game and punch a ticket to the 11th Region tournament, SC leaned on the second and third starters in its rotation – freshmen Jack Willhite and Sebastian Arden – to deal with Bryan Station on Monday night.
The strategy kept ace Joseph Garrison in the hole for weightier matters on Tuesday, although the unflappable senior would have been all dressed up with no party to attend if No. 5 Bryan Station pulled the upset at Sutton Field.
No worries. Shawn Rowe's third home run of the season, remarkably all against the same team and same pitcher, furnished Willhite an ever-expanding lead that held up through five fabulous innings.
Arden's own alert defensive play to cut down a run at the plate, followed by double play balls to shut down the sixth and seventh innings, sealed a 5-2 win.
“He told me about a week ago,” Willhite said of Willard's gamble. “I've been thinking about it. I had some nerves last night, but today felt good. A little bit of nerves, because if I lose that game, it's the seniors last game ever. So I felt a little pressure, but once I settled in and did my thing, I felt good after that.”
Drawing one tough opponent after another, including half of SC's district series against Sayre, Frederick Douglass and Henry Clay, Willhite went 0-6 with a contradictory, sparkling 2.38 ERA during the regular season.
He scattered sis hits, struck out six and walked only one before departing three batters into the sixth inning.
And now the fox is in the semifinal hen house: Tournament host Scott County (14-22, 5-4) gets No. 1 Sayre (16-9, 6-2), a team it defeated at home in walk-off fashion, 6-5, on April 26. The Cardinals are 7-2 in Garrison's starts this spring.
“I don't what's gonna happen. If we go down (Tuesday) or whatever, Joseph's kept us in every game all year,” Willard said. “Jack's just been a tough-luck pitcher and gotten tough draws all year. It was just good for him and his confidence. He's thrown a lot better than his record is and threw good tonight.”
Arden, who won a complete-game three-hitter over Bryan Station (8-13, 0-9) earlier in the season, inherited a mess after Jordan Carter walked, Isaiah Watts doubled and Trenton Cutwright ripped a triple to the gap in right center. With a five-run lead in danger of shrinking to two or fewer, Willard made the swap.
Bryan Station elected to play for a safety squeeze with Quinten Webster at the plate. The bunt took a friendly bounce to Arden, who pounced and fed catcher Jay Wilson for the tag of Cutwright.
“I knew that they might try it,” Arden said. They didn't bunt all game, but I knew that since they needed a score, that might be something that they would do, especially since they had no outs.”
Two pitches later, Cody Decker hit a room-service grounder to second base, where Connor Ramsey started the twin takedown with Luke Valencia and Jacob Blair to end the threat.
It was another dice roll from Willard. Ramsey had just entered the game as a defensive replacement after being the designated hitter all day, with Tyler Robinson moving from second to third.
“Our defense was really good today,” Willard said. “Connor's been playing second all year, so it didn't bother me. We have some pretty interchangeable parts out there.”
Wyatt Brooks punched a one-out single to center field in the top of the seven, but Arden coaxed TShaun Bridgeforth into a hot roller to Valencia for a 6-4-3 twist.
“I know what I can do on the mound, and I've pitched against Station before,” Arden said. “Just got them ground balls, and they made perfect plays on 'em. Nothing more I could ask for.”
Scott County manufactured ample breathing room before Bryan Station's late bid to spoil the party. Rowe started the party with a no-doubter to left field in the bottom of the second.
Bridgeforth, who served up back-to-back bombs to Rowe in Arden's 3-1 road win over the Defenders, might see Rowe's launch angle in his nightmares.
“He threw me a low, inside fastball,” Rowe said. “I think our confidence was pretty high coming through here.”
Bryan Station lost Ramsey's line drive to right field in the sun for a double in the third, opening the door to Blair's two-out RBI single.
Rowe struck again in the fourth, following Valencia's leadoff single with another base hit. Robinson continued the hit parade with a poke to center for a 3-0 lead.
“He's had three home runs all year and had three against that guy I think,” Willard said. “You see it in the major leagues all the time where a guy might be a .220 hitter and hits .400 against a certain pitcher, so who knows?”
A walk and a passed ball set the table for another Blair RBI in the fifth. He scored all the way from second on another pitch in the dirt.
Willhite fought off runners on base in every inning except the third. In the fourth, he atoned for a balk by catching Cutwright trying to steal third during his motion.
He followed with an inning-ending strikeout of Cody Decker, punctuated by a howl of “Let's go!” and a pump of the fist.
“I was working the corners a little bit with my curveball. Started working that in the middle innings, followed up the curveball with the fastball, and they couldn't really touch it,” Willhite said. “When Shawn hit that bomb, I was like, 'We got this game. We got it. We're winning this thing.' We're gonna take it to Sayre tomorrow. We played countless top-25 teams all season. We're ready for this tournament. I think we've really got a good shot to go to region. The sky's the limit.”
Sayre eliminated Scott County in last year's semifinals, played at the Spartans' complex in Lexington. The Cardinals have defeated five ranked teams this season, three at home.
“We're just glad to be moving on, glad to have a change to play (Tuesday),” Willard said. “Our best scenario was for Joe Garrison to be pitching a game that could get us into the regional tournament, so we got what we wanted.”