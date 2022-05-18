Three weeks after an unforgettable walk-off win over No. 14 Sayre, Scott County nearly had another seventh-inning heart stopper in store Tuesday evening in the 42nd District baseball semifinals at Sutton Field.
Down 5-0 after three innings and 6-3 going into their final at-bats, the Cardinals cobbled together two runs and brought the potential tying run to the plate before bowing out, 6-5, to end a season saturated with promising signs for the future.
Connor Ramsey and Jay Wilson clubbed consecutive doubles down the left field line to chase Sayre ace and University of Kentucky commit Raymond Saatman with one out in the seventh.
Jacob Blair's grounder off left-hander reliever Addie Stockham cut the gap to a single run. Top-seeded Sayre (17-9, 7-2) threw out Paul Garner by a step to end it.
“The thing that I was really happy about is we had so many young guys out there, and we didn't quit,” SC coach Scott Willard. “We got down 5-0 against a Division I pitcher and kept knocking and banging and beating. We stayed after it really hard.”
Saatman struck out eight and Charlie Slabaugh and Graham Johnson each had two hits for Sayre, which advanced to the 11th Region tournament at fourth-seeded SC's expense for the second straight year and took on Henry Clay for the district title Wednesday. Henry Clay shocked No. 12 Frederick Douglass, 2-0, in the other semifinal.
Ramsey went 2-for-4 and kept Scott County (14-23, 5-5) afloat with three brilliant innings on the mound in relief of Joseph Garrison, who was the starter in SC's prior win over Sayre and followed that with a perfect game against Frederick Douglass.
This time, the Spartans put a number on the board in all three innings against Garrison. Stockham (double) and Johnson (single) registered RBIs in the first. Slabaugh highlighted the next inning with an RBI double.
Paul Garner's spectacular catch while crashing into the center field wall ended the second-inning threat, but Sayre plated two more in the third on a walk, an error, and a hit by Charlie Scoggin.
“Joseph would be the first guy to admit he probably didn't have his best stuff today. Connor came in, hadn't thrown in a while, and I thought he threw great,” Willard said. “You can't say enough about what Connor Ramsey did for us this game. He gave up one run in the three innings that he pitched, had a big double there in the last inning.”
SC found its footing in the fourth. Garner and Blair fueled the rally with consecutive singles. Sebastian Arden drew a two-out walk to load the bases.
Sophomore second baseman Tyler Robinson, a late-season addition to the starting lineup, cracked a two-run single up the middle. Andrew Willhite, a three-sport senior wearing an SC uniform for the final time, beat out a hurried throw to first after a booted ground ball to make it 5-3.
“Towards the last two or three weeks of the year, we really grew up as a team,” Willard said. “It's tough for the seniors all the stuff they've done and been through. They just fought hard all year. You couldn't ask for any more out of those seniors. Andrew was all over it most of the time today and all year.”
Saatman struck out Ramsey to stave off the Cardinals for a spell.
Sayre scratched out a key insurance run in the fifth when Johnson walked, advanced on a passed ball and groundout, and scored on Dirk Visser's floater to shallow right field.
“That was my fault. They get a guy on third, I bring the infield up, and they bloop one over where if I leave the infield back we probably catch that ball,” Willard said. “It's one of those things you're danged if you, danged if you don't. You've got to bring the infield up in that situation.”
Ramsey twice retired the Spartans in order. His most recent appearance had been a no-decision in a start May 5 against Bryan Station.
The loss closed out a season in which Scott County defeated six teams while those opponents were ranked in the top 25 of the statewide coaches' poll. Seven sophomores and three freshmen were in the starting lineup at one time or another.
“Our toughness of schedule throughout the year, even though we didn't get all the way back there, just playing those type of teams all year really helped us. I'm really proud of those guys and what they've done all year and the way they competed,” Willard said. “I tell them all the time I know you're gonna make mistakes. I know things are gonna happen. But compete hard all the time.
“They've had to play in some tough situations, and they grew up. Sometimes we looked really young. Towards the end of the year, they looked like they were starting to grasp what I wanted them to do. I hate it for the seniors. You don't want to talk about next year with all the seniors, but there's some promise there with some guys that got to play today.”