LEXINGTON - Points are perpetually the first statistic listed in the KHSAA record book or any compendium of statistics in a newspaper or on the internet.
But they're far from the only way to measure a player's worth in big games, as evidenced by Andrew Willhite's dirty work Monday night for Scott County in the 42nd District boys' basketball quarterfinals.
The three-sport senior's efforts were harder to quantify but on display far as the naked eye could see. Willhite grabbed seven rebounds, picked Sayre's pocket three times, got his fingertips on countless other free balls and generally made life miserable on Spartans' star Zander Collett in the Cardinals' 51-32 win on a neutral court at Bryan Station.
“I wasn't really scoring, so I was just keeping my man from scoring too, Collett the whole game,” Willhite said. “Just getting the ball to JZ (Middleton), Nick (Mosby) and Isaiah (Haynes). They were scoring, so I was just getting it from Sayre and getting it straight to them.”
The three teammates mentioned were double-digit producers on the night, but Willhite arguably was the player of the game without putting a single notch in the scoring column.
“What really made our defense go, and I can't wait to grade this one out, Andrew Willhite,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “The 50/50 balls, he got every one of 'em. Rebounds, deflections, steals, yet he was guarding a guy averaging 20 points a game and did a heck of a job on him. I was proud of him. He did a lot for us.”
Mosby scored 19 points, Haynes 14 and Middleton 11 for Scott County (10-17), which bucked the adage by beating a good opponent for the third time this season, and in the most lopsided fashion of the series thanks to a smothering second-half performance on the defensive end.
Collett went 2-for-8 from the field and finished with seven points for Sayre (12-17), which went 3-for-15 from the field after a 9-for-17 start, The Cardinals harassed the Spartans into 19 turnovers overall and held them to 11 points in the second half.
“We've had periods where we've guarded just like that everybody we've played,” Glenn said. “We guarded really well first half. We just couldn't make anything.”
Scott County needed an 8-0 run, anchored by 3-pointers from Mosby and Middleton, simply to stay even at the half.
Cole Pennington ended the second quarter with a tying bucket for Sayre and opened the third period in like manner to give the Spartans their final lead of 23-21.
SC countered with 13 consecutive points, including five apiece from Haynes and Mosby, punctuated by Mosby's wide-open 3-pointer from just in front of a suddenly hushed Sayre student section.
“Isaiah, his shot selection was a little better today I thought, He made big shots,” Glenn said. “When it was nip-and-tuck, Isaiah's the one that was making them. He's got that mentality. That's why he catches it, with the intention of turning around and making it. He's the one who was making it early on when we weren't.”
Mosby made two steals and Larmarion McGrapth another during the decisive run. McGrapth, Willhite and Jeremy Hamilton clogged the middle and made it difficult for Collett to drive or Pennington to spin free without hands in their face.
“I knew we weren't playing very good, and if we just played a little bit better we would pull it out, and we did,” Willhite said. “We finally stepped up and played defense.”
Davis Miller knocked down a 3-pointer to get Sayre back within eight points, 34-26, going into the fourth quarter. Mosby and Haynes answered with back-to-bombs that put it out of reach, given the Cards' defensive stinginess.
Da'Quis Brown, a Great Crossing transfer ruled eligible by the KHSAA to play for SC just in time for the playoffs, added a bucket and two assists in the closing stages, punctuated by a behind-the-back beauty to Middleton.
“Man, that will make a pretty highlight for him,” Glenn said. “I told him before we started, you don't have to come in here and be a superhero. I told him find a niche among these guys. These guys will make you better, and you'll make them better, and he did that.”
Most of the nine lead changes and five ties unfolded early. Sayre led 5-0 and held SC scoreless for more than three minutes before Hamilton, Middleton and Mosby struck in a 34-second span to put the Cards in front.
Hamilton's second-chance hoop beat the buzzer to give SC an 11-9 edge at the end of the first period. Sayre scored 10 of the next 12 points, including a 3-point play by Dant Bowling and a right-side trifecta from Collett in succession.
Miller led Sayre with 14 points, Pennington added eight points and nine rebounds for the Spartans, who lost to the Cards by eight and six points during the regular season.
Top-seeded Henry Clay will be put in the position of having to beat a hungry rival for the third time on Wednesday night. SC dropped 56-49 and 47-45 decisions during the season, the latter on a putback at the buzzer,
“We get the opportunity. This team probably more than almost any one of 'em I've ever coached, middle school and high school, I tell them your destiny is controlled by you,” Glenn said. “They have to realize this team, when they do that, they're really good. Other times they let somebody else drive the car. I told them tonight, 'Guys, we can't get n the back seat no more, We've been in the back seat too much. We've got to get up there on that gas pedal.'”