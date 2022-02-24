LEXINGTON – One hundred three. Ninety-two. Ninety-nine.
“Over/under” isn't a thing in high school basketball, unless the wager is a hot dog at the concession stand. But Scott County's ability to keep the point total substantially below that of a typical Kentucky schoolboy game gave the Cardinals a puncher's chance against explosive Henry Clay three times this winter.
On each occasion, however, SC's offense wasn't consistent or multi-faceted enough to get over the top. Never was it a more troublesome trend than Wednesday night in a 56-43 semifinal loss in the 42nd District tournament.
Nick Mosby poured in 28 points for Scott County (10-18), including all eight Cardinal markers in the third quarter and 14 of their 19 in the fourth.
That sensational solo performance wasn't enough to throw off Henry Clay (24-7) and the trio of Aziel Blackwell, Kanye Henderson and Brenden Wicker. Their persistent drum beat of drives, second-chance layups and free throws accentuated a season-ending song.
“We just had trouble scoring,” said SC coach Tim Glenn, whose team lost the two prior meetings by final tallies of 56-49 and 47-45. “We looked at some stuff and thought we'd be able to get some looks that we hadn't got. We put in a couple new sets, and the first part of the second half it got us some good looks. I thought we were gonna come on there.”
Mosby nailed the first two buckets out of the locker room and whittled Scott County's eight-point halftime gap to 24-21.
Henry Clay dropped the next dozen, starting and ending with Konlin Brown's only two field goals of the night. His left-corner three bolstered the Blue Devils' lead to its maximum of 36-21 with 2:30 remaining in the third period.
Isaiah Haynes' foul-line jumper finally put someone other than Mosby on the board and brought SC back within 11 to start the fourth. Mosby stuck a short jumper off a feed from Da'Quis Brown to make it 45-37 with 4:12 to go, but Blackwell answered with a floater from a seemingly impossible angle.
“I don't think it's as much about not having anything left in the tank. I know they had guys who played a lot minutes too. Kanye and Aziel were in the same boat we are,” Glenn said. “I'm proud of them. I thought they battled. They didn't give it up. We cut it to eight about two or three times.”
Scott County stole the ball and had a chance to get within two possessions around the two-minute window, but rough-and-tumble defense led to a Henry Clay steal, followed by a foul that ended senior Andrew Willhite's night.
Henry Clay went 16-for-27 from the line – Blackwell and Henderson combined for 13 of the makes – compared to Scott County's 9-for-13.
“They missed a lot of their free throws at the end,” Glenn said. “They sure made 'em all before that.”
Blackwell (23 points) and Henderson (15) were instrumental in eliminating the Cardinals from regional contention in this round for the second straight season. SC ruled the region prior to that from 2017 through 2020.
Wicker dominated the paint for the Blue Devils during a first-half rock fight. Scott County jumped out 4-0 but went only 5-for-15 from the field through two quarters and fell into a 24-16 hole.
“The first half we got killed on the boards. (Wicker) was a huge factor,” Glenn said. “He had nine points in the first half and finished with 10. He was the factor in the first half. You take his nine points away, that's the lead.”
Blackwell's 3-pointer and a Wicker put-back stretched open what was a tenuous 14-11 margin midway through the second quarter. Wicker then swatted a shot by Jeremy Hamilton off the backboard at one end and sank one of two free throws at the other in the final minute.
Larmarion McGrath replied with a trifecta that promised momentum going into the half. Blackwell took care of that with a spin, drive and drop-off to Wicker for a layup that beat the buzzer.
Even down eight to the only district opponent his team didn't beat during the season, Glenn was optimistic.
“We probably match up better with them even though they're the top seed than anybody else,” he said. “I really thought we were gonna be able to get going offensively right there.”
Hamilton (five points, five rebounds) was the highest scorer aside from Mosby. JZ Middleton fieled the Cards with five assists and three steals.
Willhite, Haynes and Hamilton played their final game for Scott County, capping a career that included contributions to a pair of region championships. Hamilton was sixth man on the 2019-20 team led by his older brother, Terrin.
“Andrew played hard and did the things he does. Isaiah and Jeremy, they're guys that play hard and have been part of Scott County basketball for a long time,” Glenn said. “They all have unique traits about them that make then unique players. We'll miss them as leaders and players.”
SC will return a strong nucleus led by starters Mosby, Middleton and Glenn's son, Micah, who was lost to a knee injury in December.
The coach cautioned that getting back into the title conversation will require a higher level of resolve.
“I hate to see it end early. Hopefully it's gonna spur 'em,” Glenn said. “You've just got to be tough. This right here and 11th Region, you can have a bunch of really skilled kids, but if you ain't tough you ain't gonna make it.”