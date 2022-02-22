LEXINGTON – Scott County's kryptonite, even if it didn't crop up much during a five-year reign as 42nd District girls' basketball champions, has long been to goad the Lady Cards into a game that could be played just as easily in a walk-in closet as on an 84-foot court.
Sayre never had a party of five that could pull it off successfully until this season, when it ended a lifetime losing streak to SC with a win in the closing seconds less than a week ago, then backed it up Monday in the most stomach-churning environment of all.
Two runs to the rim by Kylee Dennis and a pair of late free throws apiece from Toko Ashida and Sophia Richardson vaulted Sayre to a 45-42 win in the 42nd District quarterfinals, stopping SC's injury-plagued, up-and-down season in its tracks.
“We struggled to play as a team all year. We never did play as a unit,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “I sent a little thing last night about playing with one heartbeat. We didn't do that tonight, and we've not done that. We had a few games in the last of the season where we were making just enough runs together to come out.”
Scott County (7-17) sandwiched impressive wins over Berea and Madison Southern around the first Sayre loss to bring modest momentum into the playoffs, but the Lady Cards once again fell victim to the Spartans' patience, persistence, hustle and desire.
Kenady Tompkins concluded her stellar, six-year career with an all-around performance of 16 points, 12 rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists for SC. Maleiyah Moore notched nine points and Emma Price eight to nearly rescue the Cards, who trailed 17-11 after a frightful 4-for-25 shooting performance in the first half.
“KT came back, and I hate that the year ended like that for her and our other two seniors (Price and Brianna Penney). We battled through some things, and we got up a few times,” Helton said.
Down and seemingly out after a seven-point surge from Ashida, Cyuzozo and Cat Graves stretched that margin to its zenith of nine, 27-18, midway through the third, Scott County started its comeback bid with a Tyra Young 3-pointer.
Price closed the quarter with another bomb and cut it to 33-30. That started a 9-0 run, continuing with Kelsie Hall's backdoor layup and two short jumpers from Tompkins for a three-point lead with five minutes left.
“We talk about in life, you're gonna get knocked down, and we got up. We battled,” Helton said. “What got us in that spot to start with was not moving, not playing together. That means defensively too. We didn't play as a unit. We didn't rotate.”
Richardson found Dennis down low to get Sayre within a point at the four-minute mark. Several empty possessions for SC led to two go-ahead free throws from Dennis with 2:55 to play.
Moore's driving layup gave the Cards their final lead of 38-37 prior to a leaner from Dennis. Tompkins twice scored to keep the margin at one, and four straight missed free throws from Sayre left the door ajar,
SC returned the favor on a missed front end of a one-and-one with five seconds remaining, and Richardson's two from the stripe sealed it. Dennis' steal prevented the Cards from attempting a game-tying three.
“Very disappointed. This has been a tough season. We've struggled to get this team to play hard consistently,” Helton said. “(Sayre) didn't do one thing that we didn't expect. We didn't execute defensively or offensively, We had no bounce in our step, and you could tell during warm-ups. This is coming from experienced players who I expect more out of. You want to be wrong. You want to come out and say prove me wrong.”
Dennis sparked Sayre with 18 points, five rebounds and five steals. Albertine Cyozuzo added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Sayre, which won 58-57 on a Richardson 3-pointer five nights earlier, jumped out 5-0 in the rematch. Moore, Price, Tompkins and Penney scored the next nine uninterrupted for SC before the Cards went ice cold.
Two free throws by Young ended a scoreless drought of 9:11 in the final 90 seconds of the first half. Dennis, Cyuzozo and Richardson supplied Sayre's dozen points in the interim.
“We want to go, and for some reason tonight we didn't want to go, We were unwilling,” Helton said. “We talked about how we want to get this game going up and down. We want to get tempo. They controlled the tempo. When they control the tempo, you're at their mercy.”
Scott County shot 12-for-23 in the second half after the early struggles. Sayre missed 15 free throws, but the Spartans also attempted 25 compared to the Cards' nine, a sign of the teams' relative resolve.
“They had the confidence. They'd just beat us. We hurt ourselves,” Helton said. “We struggled all year to play consistently. That's the key. We had moments where we were playing, and we had other moments where we didn't play hard. Tonight I didn't see any emotion, and that bothers me.”
While the Cards' record didn't reflect it, the seniors were a resilient bunch.
Tompkins gave birth to a son, Khahari, only weeks before the start of her initial senior season of 2020-21. Price and Penney each sat out more than a month of their farewell campaign with early-season knee injuries.
“For our season to hang in the balance, I was hoping for more effort. Not made shots, Effort, and we didn't get it,” Helton said. “This makes twice. I can mark down what happened in that first game, and I'm gonna live with this one for a while. It hurts."