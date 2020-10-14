Scott County's journey in the 41st District girls' soccer tournament mirrored last season's: A one-sided quarterfinal win over Bryan Station, and a valiant effort in a semifinal loss to Henry Clay.
The encore feels more like a building block than a bitter end, however. With only two seniors and two juniors on the roster, the Lady Cards served notice in an up-and-down season that greater success is around the corner.
SC scored six unanswered goals, highlighted by sophomore Daelyn Morrison's hat trick, in a 7-3 home triumph Monday over Bryan Station.
By winning the four vs. five contest, the Cards earned a Tuesday evening trip to face the top seed and perennial power Blue Devils. It was a stalemate for most of the first half before Henry Clay pulled away to a 4-0 win.
It was the final game for Scott County seniors Reagan Oliver and Eliza Keeth, both unselfish defensive stalwarts whose job descriptions changed frequently over the years, depending on the team's needs.
Keeth's freshman sister, Audrey, still playing with a cast protecting her right wrist after an early-season injury, tallied twice for SC (5-6) in the opening-round win. Leah Willoughby and Kelsie Hall added Cardinal strikes.
Willoughby assisted Morrison's first goal, a through ball that she tracked down and rattled in off the far post just over four minutes into the game.
Bryan Station (0-11) countered with a goal by Hanna Hunstad, courtesy of Kiersha Wilson with 21:22 remaining in the half.
The Defenders kept it even until the 11:14 mark, when Audrey Keeth poked the ball away near midfield and outran the pack for an easy finish.
Another interception and tap-in by the younger Keeth followed with 3:53 left, making it a 3-1 halftime margin.
Keeth's dish-off helped Morrison continue the onslaught early in the second half. A long boot from goalkeeper Oliver bounced around and fueled that SC attack.
Willoughby's goal matched the regular-season score of 5-1 just over a minute later. Morrison then put a knee on a Willoughby corner kick to cash in her third tally.
Hall completed the SC scoring before Station summoned pair of goals in the remaining time.
Haley Flynn had the goal just before halftime to send Henry Clay (6-2-1) on its way in the semis. Grace Plummer, Elly Dyer and Ella Pugh piled up the second-half insurance for the Devils.
Boys beat Sayre in PKs, fight hard against Henry Clay
One year ago, Scott County boys' soccer played one of its best games of the autumn to beat Sayre in the 42nd District regular-season finale, only to see the Spartans avenge that loss to the Cardinals in the opening round of the playoffs.
SC returned the favor Monday night in dramatic fashion, prevailing in a penalty kick tiebreaker to win a district quarterfinal match at Sayre, 3-2.
It atoned for a 2-1 home loss to the Spartans last week and vaulted SC into Tuesday's semifinals, where it scratched and clawed valiantly with reigning KHSAA champion Henry Clay before a 3-0 defeat ended the season.
Eli Hopper and Markieus Hill each had a goal and an assist for Henry Clay (10-1), which served up its fifth consecutive shutout.
Chris Sanders scored the Blue Devils' other goal. Angel Velasco-Urbina stopped the Cards' only shot on goal, while counterpart Logan Jean did yeoman work to keep SC in the hunt.
Scott County concluded the season with a record of 4-8. The Cards will big farewell to four seniors: Hayden Britsch, Eduardo Flores, Harrison Siegel and Jean.