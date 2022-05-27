42nd District softball championship: It's a sweet 16 (in a row) for the Cards
Sixteen seasons into a submission hold on 42nd District softball, it's no surprise that Scott County's title-game triumph Wednesday night over Bryan Station at Lois Holmes Field followed a familiar pattern.
SC didn't mash at will, but as was the case in two regular-season triumphs, it delivered extra-base hits on cue in crucial moments.
And the Defenders, who haven't beaten the Cardinals in any capacity since the year the championship streak started in 2006, simply couldn't buy a run against fabulous freshman Ada Little. Or a hit, for that matter.
Little twirled her third no-hitter of the spring in an environment where it will never be forgotten, and Karsyn Preston crushed her second home run of the tournament in a 4-0 victory.
It gives new meaning to the trademarked term Sweet 16: That's how many consecutive titles SC (20-11) has captured since joining the Lexington-area district.
Dig back deeper than that, and the Cardinals haven't lost a final since 2001 in the 32nd District. It's a run that encompasses four presidents and almost the entire life span of the iPod. If you owned a cellular phone back then, it probably had an antenna attached.
On the heels of two very different shutouts in which she gave up one and 10 hits to Bryan Station (18-15), Little logged a low-for-her strikeout tally of five but walked only three while matching prior no-hitters against Mercer County (perfect game) and Frederick Douglass.
Delaney Vaughn's RBI double and Preston's two-run bomb headlined a three-run third inning, and Kayleigh Bell provided insurance with a sacrifice bunt that pushed across a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Scott County will host a runner-up from one of the other three districts — either Western Hills, Lexington Catholic or Model — in the 11th Region quarterfinals on Monday.
Jenna McMillan (2-for-2) was the only repeat hitter for the Cardinals and joined Little, Preston and Vaughn on the all-tournament team.
Taylor Reid delivered SC's other base hit.
The first inning bore eerie resemblance to Monday's semifinal against Henry Clay, in which Little had to dance around base runners due to an unusually high number of walks.
This time, Brooke Weathers — whose seventh-inning hit on April 15 was the only thing between Little and another no-hitter — drew the free pass with two out, and a booted ground ball gave the Defenders a chance to break their season-long dry spell against the Cards.
Little put a stop to that by way of a pop out to Lauren Jones off the bat of Sydney Webster.
Bell's leadoff single and a sacrifice bunt by Kenley Ison mustered a mild threat for the Cardinals in their half of the opening chapter, but Station eighth-grader Karsyn Rockvoan sandwiched two strikeouts around a walk to keep the game deadlocked.
SC's ace settled in with eight consecutive outs, six on the ground, and the Cards soon rewarded Little with all the runs she'd need.
It was Little who drew a one-out walk to put the rally in motion. Maddie Skibo stole second, scampering into scoring position for Vaughn's double to left field.
Next up, Preston fouled off a pair of potential third strikes and fought to a full count before depositing Rockvoan's payoff pitch deep to center for the 3-0 cushion.
McMillan threatened to continue the onslaught with a single before Station sat down the next pair.
Little quickly worked around a one-out walk by Trinity Campbell in the fourth.
An inning later, Kynedi Birdsong drew ball four to lead off, but Maya Meads tipped Little's next pitch to McMillan, who cradled the pop-up and fired to Preston to complete a double play.
SC and Little retired the final seven Station batters in succession.
Reid walked and courtesy runner Jones swiped second and third to set up Bell's bunt in the sixth.
The shutout increased Scott County's total to 12 and was its first since Little blanked Lexington Catholic on May 11.
Lexington Catholic, Lafayette and Estill County are the only other teams to hang all zeroes against Bryan Station this season. The Defenders were making their first appearance in the title game since 2017, when they fell 16-0 to SC in only three innings.
Scott County extended its winning streak over Bryan Station to 34 games.
Next streak to watch: Scott County has won its quarterfinal at the region tournament every season since 2004, a run of 17 straight appearances.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
